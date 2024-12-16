- ADVERTISEMENT -

The countdown to Christmas is well and truly on. Wow your dinner guests with these celebratory recipes from the Hebridean Baker, a classic clootie dumpling and pear tarte tatin

These two delicious bakes from the Hebridean Baker are packed with sweetness and spices that are sure to spark your festive spirit. Both recipes are taken from Coinneach MacLeod’s newest cookbook, The Hebridean Baker: The Scottish Cookbook, which features hearty recipes that are perfect for bringing warmth to the cool days of winter – and feeding hungry guests at Christmas and Hogmanay.

Hogmanay clootie dumpling

Serves 16

Coinneach writes: Last year on my US tour I visited Fort Collins, Colorado. A lady in the audience raised her hand to ask a question. ‘How do I find a Hebridean man to marry?!’ As the laughter went around the room, I answered. ‘Easy, learn how to make a Clootie Dumpling, book a one-way flight to Stornoway and you’ll be wed within the fortnight!’ I’m not sure if she took my advice, but I hope you will with this recipe.

I have taken a classic clootie dumpling recipe and given it a festive twist. Filled with spices, cranberries, orange zest and vanilla, this is perfect to share along with a dram of whisky to your guests on Hogmanay. Bliadhna mhath ùr!

Ingredients

225g (8oz) plain flour, plus extra for sprinkling

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1 teaspoon mixed spice

1½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Pinch of salt

175g (6¼oz) sugar

100g (3½oz) suet

100g (3½oz) dried cranberries

150g (5oz) mixed dried fruit

1 apple, grated

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

150ml (½ cup + 2 tablespoons) buttermilk

1 egg, beaten

1 heaped tablespoon black treacle

1 tablespoon marmalade

Muslin cloth or cotton dishtowel, for the ‘cloot’

A length of string

Method

Everything goes in one bowl! Sieve your flour and add your bicarbonate

of soda, mixed spice, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt into a bowl and

combine. Add your sugar, suet, cranberries, mixed fruit and grated apple to the bowl and stir together. Pour in your vanilla, buttermilk, beaten egg, black treacle and marmalade. Combine together. Place a piece of muslin cloth or a cotton dishtowel (the cloot) in boiling water, and once cool enough to touch, wring the cloth out. Place the cloth on your work surface and sprinkle liberally with flour. Place the mixture into the centre of the cloot. Gather up the edges of the cloth and with a length of string, tie it up (not too tightly), leaving some room for the dumpling to expand. In a large pan of boiling water (deep enough to cover the dumpling), place a saucer upside down. Place the dumpling onto the saucer, cover with a lid and simmer for 3 hours. Don’t let the water evaporate; you may need to top it up. Take out from the pan and carefully remove the cloot from the dumpling, trying not to take off any of the ‘skin’. In a warm kitchen, let it rest for 30 minutes before slicing.

Mulled pear tarte tatin

Serves 8

Coinneach writes: Here, tarte tatin gets a festive makeover by using pears poached in mulled wine instead of the classic apples. This dessert blends the sweetness of pears with winter spices and a caramelised, flaky crust, making it a perfect Christmas treat. So simple to make, yet the look is very sophisticated! You will need a 22cm (8½”) overproof frying pan for this recipe.

Ingredients

1 vanilla pod

70cl red wine

300g (10½oz) sugar

2 cinnamon sticks

2 fresh bay leaves

8 small dessert pears

30g (1oz) butter, plus extra for greasing

Pinch of salt

A little flour, for dusting

500g (1lb 2oz) block of puff pastry

Method

Split the vanilla pod lengthways, scrape out the seeds and place the seeds and the pod into a large saucepan. Add the red wine, sugar, cinnamon sticks and bay leaves. Stir over a medium heat until the sugar dissolves and the mixture comes to a boil. Meanwhile, peel the pears, halve them lengthways and remove the stalks and cores. Now add them to the boiling syrup, return to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Cover the pears with a piece of scrunched-up baking paper to keep them submerged, and gently simmer for about 20 minutes, turning occasionally for even cooking. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pears to a shallow dish to cool. Strain the syrup back into the pan, then boil until reduced to about 300ml (1¼ cups) and it becomes more syrupy in consistency. Off the heat, whisk in the butter and a pinch of salt. Set aside. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the puff pastry into a square slightly larger than the top of your ovenproof frying pan, then trim into a disc. Refrigerate the pastry for 15 minutes. Preheat your oven to 200°C fan (425°F). Grease the frying pan generously with butter, then pour in 100ml (¹⁄₃ cup + 2 tablespoons) of the reduced syrup. Arrange the pears tightly, cut side up, in the pan. You want them to fit snugly, as they will shrink during baking. Pour over the remaining syrup. Place the chilled pastry on top of the pears, tucking in the edges. Prick the pastry several times with a sharp knife. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the pastry is puffed, crisp and golden. Allow the tart to rest for 5 minutes after baking. Carefully run a knife around the edge, then invert onto a serving plate. Serve warm, sliced, with whipped cream.

Visit the Hebridean Baker website | Follow the Hebridean Baker on Instagram | Follow the Hebridean Baker on TikTok