1. Isle of Trad Music Festival on the Isle of Mull

When: 8th – 10th November

Where: The Western Isles Hotel, 64 A848, Tobermory PA75 6PR

Back for its second year, this free festival brings three days of traditional Scottish music to one of Mull’s most beautiful hotels, right on the waterfront.

Afternoon sessions feature informal gatherings where musicians try out tunes with each other and come and go, complete with lunch service from The Western Isles Hotel. In the evenings, the Tobermory Hotel will also be hosting “a raucous, knees-up jig of an afterparty until the wee hours.”

The restaurant will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout every performance, and the bar will be open from 11am to 11pm serving cocktails.

2. Nordic Music Days, contemporary music festival in Glasgow

When: 31st October – 3rd November

Where: Venues across Glasgow

The 2024 programme features over 200 musicians and composers from Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland – and, for the first time this year, Scotland. Running through the 2024 Festival is the theme of ‘Word of Mouth’. It invokes something personal, informal and close: the passing on, movement and the spreading of ideas, stories, knowledge and traditions.

Performance highlights include:

Wonders of the Night Sky at the planetarium in Glasgow Science Centre on 2nd November : This special edition of Wonders of the Night Sky immerses audiences in the audio clutter of near-Earth-orbit, featuring the Trioxia soundscape by Girilal Baars.

: This special edition of Wonders of the Night Sky immerses audiences in the audio clutter of near-Earth-orbit, featuring the Trioxia soundscape by Girilal Baars. RSNO: Dark to Light at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on 2nd November : The Royal Scottish National Orchestra are joined by its Danish Music Director, Thomas Søndergård, to present a programme with superstar violinist Isabelle Faust.

: The Royal Scottish National Orchestra are joined by its Danish Music Director, Thomas Søndergård, to present a programme with superstar violinist Isabelle Faust. Echoes from the Edges at Glasgow St Mungo’s Cathedral on 3rd November: New works by Drew Hammond and Claire McCue sit alongside improvisations and traditional music from the islands as Dávur is joined by John Kenny, Kristian Blak and more.

3. Long Table Feasts with Nick Nairn, chef and owner of Nick’s at Port of Monteith in Stirling

When: 2nd, 22nd, 23rd November

Where: Nick Nairn Cook School, Lochend Estate, Port of Menteith, Stirling FK8 3JZ

Long Table feasts are designed to celebrate international cuisine from some of Nick Nairn’s favourite countries. Held at the Nick Nairn Cook School, guests will be welcomed with drinks and canapes as they watch the skilful chefs prepare a three-course meal.

The schedule includes:

India on 2nd November Dishes inspired by the north and south of India will include chicken tikka skewers with kuchumber and butter sauce, followed by a main course of smoked pork vindaloo and a Mumbai mess with alphonso mango syrup to finish.

Dishes inspired by the north and south of India will include chicken tikka skewers with kuchumber and butter sauce, followed by a main course of smoked pork vindaloo and a Mumbai mess with alphonso mango syrup to finish. Mexico on 22nd and 23rd November Showcasing BBQ king prawn tacos, guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeno and sour cream to start and proper beef chilli with Mexican rice, queso fresco, coriander and lime for the main course. For dessert, there will be Tres leches cake, dulce de leche and whipped cream.

4. Emily Sutton’s Toy Shop at The Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh

When: 8th November – 21st December

Where: The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HZ

Emily Sutton’s exhibition will feature a new series of paintings, alongside prints and a room filled with memorabilia, furniture and Emily Sutton fabric by St Jude’s, presented as Emily Sutton’s Toy Shop. A beautifully illustrated book has been written and designed by Emily and will launch in December to coincide with the artist’s exhibition.

5. An Evening of Film with the Karrabing Film Collective in Portree, Isle of Skye

When: 20th November from 7pm – 8:30pm

Where: Skye Gatherings Hall, Fancy Hill, Portree, Isle of Skye, IV51 9BZ

The School of Plural Futures and ATLAS Arts are delighted to invite you to a special evening of film and conversation that showcases two films by the Karrabing Film Collective.

As part of their residency in Skye, they will share a selection of powerful works, in conversation with visiting members from the collective. The event is presented in partnership with School of Plural Futures and Arika.

6. Bamboleo steakhouse and wine bar opens in support of Beatson Cancer Charity in Glasgow

When: Opening on 8th November

Where: 149 Milngavie Road in Bearsden, Glasgow

Six Company, the Scottish firm that owns the Six by Nico restaurants, has announced an ambitious development in their ongoing partnership with Beatson Cancer Charity.

By combining top-quality ingredients with traditional Spanish flavours, the steakhouse and wine bar will aim to deliver an exceptional local dining experience in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The two-level, 48-seat restaurant will not only satisfy guests’ taste buds but also help improve the lives of cancer patients and their families.

7. Whisky Gigs at The Malt Room in Inverness

When: 23rd November

Where: 34 Chirch Street, Inverness IV1 1EH

Inverness’ only whisky bar welcomes you for an evening of whisky tasting, soundtracked by Scottish folk singer Davy Holt. Guests will enjoy four stand-out single malt whiskies that have been selected by the team at The Malt Room. You will be guided through the whisky and learn about each distillery, its history and the wonderful variety of tasting notes.

8. Painter Sheila Fowler at the BIG Christmas Show at Lemond Gallery in Glasgow

When: 8th – 17th November

Where: 4 Thorn Rd, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 4PP

The Lemond Gallery exhibits painter Sheila Fowler’s most recent works, inspired by florals and landscapes across the Scottish islands. As one of over 600 artists, Sheila’s beautiful landscapes, seascapes and flowers are sure to stand out, bringing vibrance and romance to the cooler months.

The painter plays with colour and texture to create pieces that are as captivating as they are pretty – they’d be at home in any room, bringing brightness wherever the canvas hangs.

9. Wild Gorse Botanical Bell Jar flower arranging class in Belladrum

When: 21st November from 7pm – 9pm

Where: Wild Gorse Studio, The Cart Shed Belladrum Farm by, Beauly IV4 7BA

Working with botanical elements, you will create your own stylised arrangement: a magical world encased in glass that will last forever. A statement piece for your home or captivating gift for a flower lover. All tools and materials will be provided.

10. Opening of Sebb’s underground bar and restaurant in Glasgow

When: Official opening on 25th November

Where: 68 Miller Street, Glasgow, G1 1DT

Pairing a dedicated cocktail kitchen with a menu focused on food cooked over fire, Sebb’s will be a destination for daytime meals and late night sessions soundtracked by a rotating programme of DJs playing vinyl.

A 50% discount off of food is available for those who dine during their ‘soft launch’ period, between the 19th and 24th November.

11. Upland Made craft fair in Dumfries

When: 2nd November from 12pm – 5pm and Sunday 3rd November from 10am – 4pm

Where: Easterbrook Hall at The Crichton, Bankend Rd, Dumfries DG1 4TA

Upland’s fourth annual visual art and craft fair will feature 40 stands giving shoppers the chance to buy greetings cards, festive decorations and much more, direct from local makers and artists.

Langholm-based OutPost Arts will present workshops led by experienced artists and makers, focusing on the wellbeing benefits of creativity. This activity is supported by the DG Creative Wellbeing project.

12. The LNER Big Wheel returns to Edinburgh for Christmas

When: Open from 15th November – 4th January

Where: East Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh

The Big Wheel will tower above the Edinburgh skyline at 46 metres tall, boasting a unique perspective of the spectacular city with views of its historic Old Town, Edinburgh Castle and Arthur’s Seat, as well as sparkling evening views of Edinburgh’s Christmas attractions. With 36 enclosed weather-proof pods, families can enjoy a ride on the attraction whatever the weather.

