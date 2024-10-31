Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – November

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!
Each month, we’ll showcase a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland, from beautiful farmhouses to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.
Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List
This post was written in partnership with ESPC
Stone built terraced cottage | 3 bed, 2 bath | Portobello, Edinburgh
This spacious property, located just off of the High Street near Edinburgh’s trendy Portobello, is an immaculate, characterful home with lots of beautiful features.
A unique and spacious living space, two public rooms, open plan family diner and kitchen, and a south-facing private garden makes for the perfect forever home.
Main door two bed flat | 2 bed, 2 bath | Leith Links, Edinburgh
Offers over £440,000
An attractive period property with ornate cornicing, wooden shutters and period fireplaces, this home is full of personality, and is waiting for you to put your own stamp on it.
Located in walking distance to Leith Walk and the Shore, this perfectly-placed flat is ideal for those who like to be close to the action.
Semi detached cottage | 3 bed, 1 bath | East Lothian
Located in the picturesque village of Pencaitland in East Lothian, this home is walk-in condition, just ready for a new family to make memories of their own.
Three bedrooms, a fully-floored attic, kitchen/diner and a beautiful garden laden with fruit trees makes this spacious property a must-see.
House on one acre with orchard | 4 bed, 3 bath | Haddington
This outstanding home is located in the peaceful Haddington countryside; a well-loved family home that has bags of potential.
Arranged over one level, the property has a generous sitting and dining room with exposed beams, which serves as the heart of the home.
Detached bungalow near the coast | 4 bed, 2 bath | Berwickshire
With a host of clever design features and a high standard finish to every aspect of the home, this bungalow is the epitome of luxe living.
Traditional family home on private ground | 5 bed, 2 bath | Midlothian
Just a 30-minute drive to Edinburgh but far enough away for the tranquility of the Esk valley, this impressive home is set on 1.85 acres.
Built in the early 1800s, this elegant countryside retreat is a nice mix of modern and original features – the recently timber-clad porch is a lovely feature.