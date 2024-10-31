SUBSCRIBE
Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – November

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

Each month, we’ll showcase a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland, from beautiful farmhouses to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

This post was written in partnership with ESPC

Stone built terraced cottage | 3 bed, 2 bath | Portobello, Edinburgh

Offers over £430,000

This spacious property, located just off of the High Street near Edinburgh’s trendy Portobello, is an immaculate, characterful home with lots of beautiful features.

A unique and spacious living space, two public rooms, open plan family diner and kitchen, and a south-facing private garden makes for the perfect forever home.

See more of this property 

Main door two bed flat | 2 bed, 2 bath | Leith Links, Edinburgh

Offers over £440,000

An attractive period property with ornate cornicing, wooden shutters and period fireplaces, this home is full of personality, and is waiting for you to put your own stamp on it.

Located in walking distance to Leith Walk and the Shore, this perfectly-placed flat is ideal for those who like to be close to the action.

Semi detached cottage | 3 bed, 1 bath | East Lothian

Offers over £475,000

Located in the picturesque village of Pencaitland in East Lothian, this home is walk-in condition, just ready for a new family to make memories of their own.

Three bedrooms, a fully-floored attic, kitchen/diner and a beautiful garden laden with fruit trees makes this spacious property a must-see.

See more of this property

House on one acre with orchard | 4 bed, 3 bath | Haddington

Offers over £825,000

This outstanding home is located in the peaceful Haddington countryside; a well-loved family home that has bags of potential.

Arranged over one level, the property has a generous sitting and dining room with exposed beams, which serves as the heart of the home.

See more of this property

Detached bungalow near the coast  | 4 bed, 2 bath | Berwickshire

Offers over £450,000
Situated in a small, exclusive hamlet just a few miles from Eyemouth, Bonnie View is the perfect home if you’re looking to combine coastal charm, country appeal and convenience.

 

With a host of clever design features and a high standard finish to every aspect of the home, this bungalow is the epitome of luxe living.

See more of this property

Traditional family home on private ground  | 5 bed, 2 bath | Midlothian

Offers over £750,000

Just a 30-minute drive to Edinburgh but far enough away for the tranquility of the Esk valley, this impressive home is set on 1.85 acres.

Built in the early 1800s, this elegant countryside retreat is a nice mix of modern and original features – the recently timber-clad porch is a lovely feature.

See more of this property

ABOUT ESPC
ESPC is the home of property, and the first-choice property portal for sellers across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders.
Since 1971, we’ve been helping people across the region to buy and sell homes, all marketed by our member network of over 140 solicitor estate agency firms, as well as offering free property advice from local property experts.
Alongside listing hundreds of homes every week, many of which are exclusive to ESPC for their first 72 hours on the market, we provide a wealth of information through our Property Information Centre on Edinburgh’s George Street, our monthly magazine, The ESPC Property Show podcast, free events and drop-in sessions.
