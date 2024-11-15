Give the gift of luxury with a capital L this festive season, with our curated selection of fragrances, accessories and sweet treats designed to bring instant joy

curated by Adrianne Webster

You’ve likely already noticed from the advent calendars, greetings cards and decorations creeping their way into the shops (well before Halloween in some cases!) that Christmas is just around the corner. And with that, we thought it was high time we pulled together our annual Christmas Gift List.

This year, you can expect to find all the usual fine nibbles, textiles, beauty, clothing and accessories from independent makers around Scotland, as well as the bougie big names we know and love.

Whether for a lifelong friend, sibling, mum or simply as a cheeky gift from ‘me to me’, below you will find a shoppable list of luxury gift ideas ‘For Her’ curated with festive magic in mind. Enjoy!

Our first ‘Editor’s Pick’ of the season goes to the Strathberry mini crescent bag. H&IS editor Catherine says, “I’m hoping Santa reads Homes & Interiors Scotland magazine because I’d love to unwrap a Strathberry mini crescent bag this year. I’m not normally one for fancy handbags but the pistachio colour gives the classic shape a with fashion-forward edge. Love it.”

Designed in Edinburgh and made from 100% cotton in 12 bold designs, you don’t get much more fabulous than these cotton pyjamas by Scottish homeware and textiles brand TBCo. We’re particular fans of this striped set that brings to mind Christmas candy canes. They can be embroidered with text, too, if you fancy adding a personal touch when gifting.

A festive treasure trove for beauty enthusiasts. Expect full-sized products from high-end names like Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Le Labo and Sisley Paris in a beautifully-packaged advent calendar that totals over £1,000 worth of products. Perfect for those who like indulging in luxury beauty, as well as those who love to have their bathroom cabinets and dressing tables looking just-so.

It’s official; oxblood is the colour of winter 2024. However, for those who are conscious of overconsumption, the dramatic shade proves its worth in the longevity stakes, too. The hue pairs brilliantly with festive jewel tones and metallics. Case in point, this delightful little number from Scottish luxury leather goods brand Strathberry. The gold hardware adds a luxe festive feel, while the in-between sizing means it’s great for Christmas nights out, as well as everyday wear, too. The perfect all-rounder.

Chilly Scottish climes call for a hardworking coat. With a 100% wool outer, you don’t get much hardier than this stunning check number from Scottish fashion brand Brora. Boasting a rich heritage of expert local craftsmanship and support of sustainable materials, it’s a purchase you can feel good about, too.

With notes of nutmeg, clove, dates, cinnamon and citrus, this London dry gin simply screams “It’s Chrissstmaaas!”. Enjoy neat over ice, or mix with dry tonic and let the spices do the talking.

Perfect for those who love to light a luxury candle at this time of year, this festive pouch reveals three signature Diptyque scents; Baies (berries), Ambre (amber) and Mimosa to add much-needed festive ambience to the home.

Fiction lovers will already have this one at the top of their Christmas list. Irish author Sally Rooney’s much-anticipated new read, Intermezzo, explores the topics of age-gap relationships and grief through a tale about two brothers and their lovers. Perfect for getting stuck into during those relaxed days between Christmas and New Year.

Cracked hands will thank you for this new Aesop Eleos Aromatique Hand Balm. Intensely hydrating thanks to the unique mix of botanical oils and butters, it’s just the thing for weather-weary mitts.

Upgrade from supermarket advent calendar chocs to this sustainable calendar from Glasgow-based chocolatiers, COCO. Comprising of 24 mini bars of their single-origin chocolates, the nibbles aren’t just a thing of art, but the calendar itself is, too, designed by Mexico City artist Hola Lou.

This goes-with-everything nail shade by Chanel is the perfect way to channel the darkness of the winter season in the chicest of ways. Protective and ultra long-lasting, the luxe polish provides lashings of festive shine in one even coat.

Handwoven in Scotland from Italian vegetable tanned leather, this sustainable style statement is sure to endure for years and years to come. The perfect big ticket gift for someone extra special.

Luxurious soaps, shower gels and bath soaks are classic Christmas gifts for a reason — everyone needs them, yet they’re something we rarely think to treat ourselves to. This botanical-scented body soap with notes of lemongrass, pink grapefruit, clary sage and rosemary by Scottish soap brand Oir is the perfect stocking filler or Secret Santa present, especially for those who love fresh, earthy scents.

As beautiful on the palate as the bottle is on your drinks shelf, this Lind & Lime gin is the perfect gift for gin lovers this Christmas. Bursting with juniper berries, fresh lime peel and the slightest hint of pink peppercorns, it’s a classic gin that’s at once dry and intensely refreshing. Delish.

What’s the festive season without a little glitz and glam? These chandelier earrings by Edinburgh-based jeweller Grainne Morton provide both in spades.

Nothing pairs with a Christmas LBD better than a bold red lip; something Glasgow make-up artist Jamie Genevieve knew all to well when she created her Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick in the shade Muse. The festive red is hyper-pigmented for ultra-long wear and the creamy texture means it won’t dry out in the winter chill.

Give the gift of comfort with these cosy Rosie Sugden gloves. They’re spun in Scotland from ultra-thin 2-ply cashmere, making them lightweight enough for everyday wear, but packed with extra warmth. Extra long wrist coverings mean your loved one will stay protected from bitter weather, too.

Evoke the smoky, woody scents of the festive season with this cult fragrance by Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Jasmine combines with saffron and ambergris in a heady way, all grounded with woody notes and fresh-cut cedar. The perfect gift for luxury fragrance lovers.

What to get friends with a sweet tooth this Christmas? Easy answer; this Winter Puddings H Box by Hotel Chocolat. It’s full to the brim of tiny versions of festive bakes and cakes, like carrot cake, treacle tart and cinnamon buns, all in one stylish, sparkly little box.

Looking for an affordable, yet special Secret Santa gift or stocking filler pressie? Look no further than this shower gel in one of Molton Brown’s signature scents — fiery pink pepper — that comes in a nifty Christmas tree bauble.