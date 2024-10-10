New range of ‘STANHOPE Whiskey’ blends heritage tastes of Scotland and the US

The heritage tastes of Kentucky bourbon and Scottish whisky meet in the brand-new STANHOPE Kentucky Straight range – available to order from 21st October 2024

STANHOPE Whiskey, a new premium whisky brand from the Glasgow-based international spirits agency Artisan Spirits, has proudly debuted The STANHOPE Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey.

Born in Scotland and crafted in Owensboro, Kentucky, these American Oak Barrelled Small Batch whiskies epitomise exceptional quality and authenticity through heritage and craftsmanship.

We had the pleasure of visiting the Artisan Spirits HQ on West Regent Street in Glasgow to taste the new selection, leaving with an invigorated palette and our very own bottle of straight rye whisky, artfully wrapped in a woven burlap bag and packed into a sleek black box with an elegant wax seal. A real treat!

Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a cocktail, STANHOPE whiskies promise to elevate every experience. Continue scrolling to find out more about these delicious new arrivals in the Scottish whisky and bourbon markets.

About ‘STANHOPE Kentucky Straight Bourbon’

The STANHOPE Kentucky Straight Bourbon (700ml, 44.8% ABV) has attitude and a rich flavour profile that includes subtle notes of maple, honey and dried fruits; a classic. Layered with complexity with a mash bill of 70% Corn, 21% Rye, and 9% Malt, this is a distinctive and truly authentic Kentucky bourbon.

About ‘STANHOPE Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey’

The STANHOPE Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey (700ml, 45.2% ABV) has a lighter palette, featuring light peppery notes that unfold to a rich and luxurious dry finish.

With a mash bill of 95% Rye, the STANHOPE Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey is perfect for those who appreciate a premium rye whisky.

Carefully distilled and slowly aged in American White Oak casks, both products were awarded Silver medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2024.

The history of STANHOPE

STANHOPE Whiskey upholds a rich family legacy of craftsmanship, tradition, and innovation tracing back to the family’s pioneering days in carriage building.

In 1879, after a decade of mastering the art of carriage building in America, Peter Holmes returned to Glasgow to establish Peter Holmes Carriage Builders. Renowned for producing the finest Wagonettes and Carriages, including the first reversible ‘STANHOPE Wagonette’ in Scotland – a design he learned in the USA – the Holmes family legacy of quality and innovation continues today.

STANHOPE Whiskey reflects a tradition of excellence that has defined the family for decades.

Words from ‘STANHOPE Whiskey’ founder, Andy Holmes

Andy Holmes, STANHOPE Whiskey’s founder and managing director expresses the significance of this launch, “STANHOPE is a story of heritage, passion, and meticulous craftsmanship. Launching the brand is a particularly special moment for me, as it is a reflection of Peter Holmes’s enduring legacy, a fusion of old-world craftsmanship and contemporary innovation that has shaped our family for generations. ”

Andy continues, “We’re thrilled to have found the perfect partner in the Owensboro Distilling Co, the 10th Distilled Spirits Plant in Kentucky, dating back to 1885, whose expertise and dedication mirror our own”.

A bottle that looks as good as the whisky tastes

The brand’s heavyweight 700ml bottles, designed for reuse by bars and restaurants, reflect the brand’s dedication to excellence. The elegant and elaborate label details unite modern style with timeless sophistication, and the cork and engraved closure use only the finest natural cork sourced from renewable sources.

How to buy

The STANHOPE Kentucky Straight Bourbon (RRP. £55) and The STANHOPE Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey (RRP. £58) will be available for order from 21 October 2024 online and in selected retailers.

Visit the STANHOPE Whiskey website | Follow STANHOPE Whiskey on Instagram