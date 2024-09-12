Think you have what it takes to win the title of ‘best croissant in Scotland’? The Edinburgh Butter Company is ready to put you to the test

The Edinburgh Butter Company has announced the launch of Scotland’s first-ever croissant competition, open to bakers across the country.

From home-based micro bakers to professional pâtissiers, the competition invites participants from across the country to pick up their mixing bowls and rolling pins, put their skills to the test and compete for the title of Scotland’s Best Croissant.

Set to take place in Edinburgh, the competition is open to all bakeries with a passion for croissants. The only requirement is that each croissant must be crafted using the Edinburgh Butter Company’s sheet butter, which has been specifically formulated for pastry lamination, which is the technique used to make croissants.

The criteria for Scotland’s best croissant

Judging will take place on Monday 28th October in the Esk Suite at The Balmoral Hotel. The judging criteria will focus on shape, colour, pastry development, texture and taste.

Entrants must present six plain croissants to a panel of judges and leading pastry chefs including Executive Pastry Chef at The Balmoral Hotel, Ross Sneddon; owner of Lannan Bakery, Darcie Maher; Head Pastry Chef at two Michelin starred restaurant The Glenturret, Kayleigh Turner; owner of Ruff Puff and previous winner of The Great British Bake Off, John Whaite; food and travel writer, Milly Kenny-Ryder and Director of Edinburgh Butter Company, Chloe Black.

Chloe Black says, “At the Edinburgh Butter Company we feel our cultured butter has long been the secret ingredient behind Scotland’s finest viennoiserie. After hearing from our talented network of bakers, we realised there was a strong desire for a competition that truly celebrates the craftsmanship of croissant-making.

“We saw an opportunity to create an event that focuses on the quality of individual creations, ensuring that every bakery in Scotland has a fair chance to shine. This competition is our way of honouring their passion and dedication.”

The Edinburgh Butter Company prize

The winner will receive a trophy and a meal for two at Edinburgh restaurant Tipo.

Second Prize is a £150 voucher for Rackmaster bakery equipment and the third placed bakery will receive an Edinburgh Butter Company goodie bag.

The competition will be held on October 28th at The Balmoral in Edinburgh, from 9am – 2pm. Judging will take place from 10:30 – 12:00, followed by a prize-giving ceremony, refreshments and networking opportunities.

To participate, contestants must register by Friday 4th October to secure their spot.

For more information on how to enter, please visit the website here. To enter please visit here.

