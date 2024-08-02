Here’s our curated round-up of some events happening in Scotland this August, from the Edinburgh Arts Festival to Vin Vivant’s day for wine in Glasgow

Whether you’re a foodie, an art fan, a lover of the natural world or in your element at a concert, there’s something for everyone in this What’s On guide.

1. Pittenweem Art Festival, Pittenweem

Where: 47 High St, Pittenweem, Anstruther KY10 2PG

When: 3rd – 10th August

Nestled in the heart of Fife’s East Neuk, the Pittenweem Arts Festival is a beacon of creativity, showcasing an extraordinary range of art, performances, and workshops set against the backdrop of Pittenweem’s charming fishing village.

The team at Pittenweem Arts Festival say, “Our aim is to be a key event in Scotland’s arts scene, harnessing the power of creativity and community in enriching lives. We’ll showcase a diverse range of artistic talent, from emerging local artists to internationally acclaimed figures. We also take pride in supporting the local community through engaging with local businesses, volunteers, and residents to create a welcoming atmosphere for all visitors.

“Ultimately, while embracing innovation, we honour the rich cultural heritage of Pittenweem and the East Neuk, ensuring the arts continue to thrive in this historic setting.

Where: 3 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG

When: 3rd – 31st August

The exhibition will showcase wall and plinth based ceramic pieces, as well as a series of work on paper. Marking a new departure in her practice, Frances has focused on a collection of universally familiar pattern structures.

Through a process of deconstructing and reconfiguring the component motifs, she has pushed into abstraction, exploring movement, space and colour.

“I have delved into the abstract potential of pattern and motif,” Frances explains. “I am hugely honoured that the multi talented Simon Kirby has agreed to perform in the gallery on Saturday 17th August, creating an improvised soundscape in response to the exhibition, using field recordings made in my studio.”

3. Vin Vivant Wine Festival at Briggait, Glasgow

Where: 141 Bridgegate Glasgow G1 5HZ

When: 10th August, 12-6:30pm

This isn’t your average wine festival – this is Vin Vivant.

Get set for a day filled with natural and unconventional wines, brought to you by some of Scotland and the UK’s top independent importers. Wander across The Briggait tasting floor with a glass in hand, with each seller offering a taste of their wine as you go.

Discover a wide selection of organic and biodynamic wines, learn about minimal-intervention approaches in the cellar and chat with passionate importers and winemakers.

Where: Edinburgh Futures Institute, 1 Porters Walk, EH3 9GJ

When: 10th – 25th August

This is the world-leading festival of words, literature and ideas – and on its most basic level, a book lover’s dream come true.

Since 1983, Edinburgh Book Festival has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors to engage with the world’s greatest and emerging writers, thinkers, artists, and performers. This year, the programme is packed with innovative events that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences, both in Edinburgh and online.

These take the form of on-stage conversations, workshops, creative masterclasses, think tanks, and more, all informed by a culture of open dialogue.

A couple of highlights from this year’s lineup:

Margaret Atwood: Practical Utopias – An Exploration of the Possible Margaret Atwood asks, can we reset the relationship between people and planet by bringing a new way of thinking to some of our most fundamental and pressing questions?

Margaret Atwood asks, can we reset the relationship between people and planet by bringing a new way of thinking to some of our most fundamental and pressing questions? The Front List: Alan Cumming & Forbes Masson in conversation with Jackie Kay Turns out the rumours of their deaths have been greatly exaggerated because Victor and Barry are coming to the Book Festival. Or, that is, Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson are: the comedy geniuses behind the iconic Scottish double act and a hilarious new book, Victor and Barry’s Kelvinside Compendium.

Turns out the rumours of their deaths have been greatly exaggerated because Victor and Barry are coming to the Book Festival. Or, that is, Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson are: the comedy geniuses behind the iconic Scottish double act and a hilarious new book, Victor and Barry’s Kelvinside Compendium. Adania Shibli: Against Forgetting Longlisted for the 2021 International Booker Prize, Minor Detail is a graceful yet haunting political novel about the Palestinian experience of dispossession and erasure. Intertwining narratives, it revolves around a brutal crime covered up during the War of 1948 and a nameless young woman obsessed with trying to unearth the truth. Author Adania Shibli talks to Esa Aldegheri.

5. Edinburgh Art Festival 20th Anniversary

Where: Venues across the city

When: 9th – 25th August

EAF24 supports Scottish and international artists to make new and ambitious projects that engage with the extraordinary context of Edinburgh at the end of summertime. Presented principally in public spaces, the projects this year allow access to overlooked or neglected stories or spaces in Scotland’s capital city’s heritage.

A couple of highlights from this year’s lineup:

Opening Provocation, Edinburgh College Of Art event 11th Opening Provocation begins with a discussion in the round, featuring perspectives on creative modes of resistance from distinctive art platform Cooper Gallery, Beirut-based cultural feminist collective Haven for Artists, EAF Director Kim McAleese and Edinburgh’s oldest radical bookshop Lighthouse Books.

Opening Provocation begins with a discussion in the round, featuring perspectives on creative modes of resistance from distinctive art platform Cooper Gallery, Beirut-based cultural feminist collective Haven for Artists, EAF Director Kim McAleese and Edinburgh’s oldest radical bookshop Lighthouse Books. Home: Ukrainian Photography, UK Words, Stills: Centre for Photography exhibition 2nd August – 5th October 24 An exhibition of contemporary photography from Ukraine, featuring work by Igor Chekachkov, Alexander Chekmenev, Nazar Furyk, Mykhaylo Palinchak, Polina Polikarpova, Andriy Rachinskiy, Elena Subach and Daria Svertilova.

6. Fringe by the Sea, North Berwick

Where: Lodge Grounds, 2C East Rd, North Berwick, EH39 4HN

When: 2nd – 11th August

This is the home of music, comedy, book and family-friendly events in East Lothian. This waterside festival is a breath of fresh air and a welcome escape from the hectic nature of the Edinburgh Fringe, which takes over Scotland’s capital for the entire month of August. Though don’t be mistaken, Fringe by the Sea is still as culturally rich.

Musicians performing include Hot Chip, Ash & Idlewild and The Jacksons.

A comedy show highlight will be the one and only Susie McCabe in her show, The Merchant of Menace. Susie brings another barnstormer of a show to North Berwick – on the back of her very own BBC Scotland stand-up special and four years selling out shows at Glasgow King’s Theatre.

7. Margo restaurant opens in Glasgow

Where: 68 Miller Street, Glasgow, G1 1DT

When: Beginning of September (official date TBC)

From the team behind Glasgow mainstay Ox and Finch and Scottish Southeast Asian-inspired chain Ka Pao comes Margo, a new venture focussing on modern Scottish dishes featuring seasonal produce.

Margo will focus on making the most of the best produce, through a flexible menu featuring a range of snacks, small plates and sharing dishes so diners can order how they wish.

The renowned Scottish restaurant group Scoop aims for something ‘bigger and bolder’ in 138-cover Margo, a natural evolution from their decade-old fusion favourite Ox and Finch, set in an industrial-chic space with terracotta tiling giving it a warm touch.

Bread and pasta will be made in house, and the team will be doing some of their own butchery.

Dishes will include:

Margo focaccia with prawn head butter

Beetroot, Yellison goat’s curd and cocoa tortelloni

Skate wing with kumquat kosho, trout roe and green peppercorns, and Baked rice pudding crème caramel

Margo will also offer Scoop’s most comprehensive wine list yet, with diners able to opt for either classic fine wines or natural bottles, as well as a selection of signature cocktails

For now, see some fabulous work from local artist Frances Priest. We featured her in a short documentary this month, showing off the work she is due to exhibit in August at &Gallery.