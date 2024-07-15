Rug Cottage is Edinburgh’s home for multi-textured and colourful rugs, crafted by hand and sourced from across the globe

Based in Corstorphine, Edinburgh, The Rug Cottage brings hand-crafted Kazak rugs from across to globe to your doorstep. The team also have a large collection of Persian, traditional, oriental, and modern handmade rugs – each one sure to bring life and colour into your home.

Housed just opposite Corstorphine Heritage Centre, its cosy interior displays a range of beautiful, carefully crafted rugs, runners and cushions from Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Walk through the doors of Rug Cottage and you’re greeted by a twisting and turning maze of patterns that are as rich in colour as they are in heritage.

No two rugs are the same in this cosy haven; each one-of-a-kind design has a story to tell – sure to bring uniqueness and individuality to any room in the home. A great quality rug is an investment, but one you’ll be eager to make when you see what’s in store at Rug Cottage.

Here’s more about the products and services that the brand offers.

From handmade rugs embroidered with silk…

Beautifully hand embroidered with silk, these rugs can be used in a variety of ways including as a decorative table cover, sofa throw, bed sheet or even a wall hanging. Which one is your favourite?

…To Aqcha rugs woven in North Afghanistan

This rug packs a punch in any home – not just a colourful centre-piece but a work of art that adds depth and interest to a space. This pieces looks especially impactful in a traditional wood-floored home with pale walls that let the rug do the talking.

Visualise your rug with home consultations

The team at Rug Cottage know that feng sui matters – that’s why they offer home consultancy services that let you try and test the rug in your space before you commit to buying. They also offer professional cleaning, restoration and repairs.

Rug Cottage

40 Corstorphine High Street

Edinburgh

Visit the Rug Cottage website | Follow Rug Cottage on Instagram

