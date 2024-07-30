Internationally renowned Studio Lemercier is making its Scottish debut at St Andrews Botanic Gardens as part of the garden’s Summer Art Nights

The impressive lights show is co-directed by independent curator Juliette Bibasse alongside visual artist and climate activist, Joanie Lemercier.

Over the course of four weekends, Studio Lemercier continues to show new and existing work across different mediums including light installations, filmography and plotter drawings that correspond to the garden’s approach to reframing the public’s perspective on the natural world.

Studio Lemercier explores the intersection of light, art, political ecology and energy.

Experimenting with unconventional media such as water mist, trees and wild plants, their light installations encourage audiences to reflect on the representation of nature through technology and their perception of reality.

While Studio Lemercier draw inspiration from the legacy of the light and space movement, they are dedicated to responding to the ecological crisis by developing a different studio practice and low-tech solutions, as well as incorporating environmental activism into their work.

Juliette Bibasse from Studio Mercier tells us, “In the past couple of years, we have developed many projects in the comfort of our Brussels’ studio space. Recently, we have made it our priority to work in direct relationship with natural environments, giving ourselves new constraints such as being ‘off the grid’ as a way to tackle energy-related questions.

“We believe in the strength of art as a way to raise questions and engage in conversation. St Andrews Botanic Gardens provides the perfect context for us to confront our ideas and prototypes to reality and an attentive audience. We are very excited to explore these new paths.”

About Summer Art Nights at St Andrews Botanic Gardens

St Andrews Botanic Gardens Summer Art Nights will run until 10th August and merges art and research with a series of installations, screenings, guided tours and in-conversation events.

These bring together artists and researchers to discuss the relationship between the ecological crisis and art and/or aesthetics, our fascination with plants, and sustainable practices, amongst others.

Anne Daffertshofer, St Andrews Botanic Gardens Art Curator, said, “We’re proud to welcome Studio Lemercier as our artists in residence at St Andrews Botanic Gardens this summer.

“With over 4,000 species of plants, our garden isn’t just a beautiful space, it’s also a centre for cutting-edge biodiversity research against a backdrop of the ecological crisis.”

Anne continues, “There are a lot of synergies between Studio Lemercier’s work and our Garden. Both reflect on our perception of nature and look to take audiences on a journey of contemplation and a new perspective on the world around us.”

St Andrews Botanic Garden

Canongate

St Andrews

Fife

KY16 8RT

