Changing spaces: celebrating 60 years of design with Habitat

Homewares brand Habitat celebrates its 60th anniversary with an interactive installation exploring how our homes have changed with us over the years

words Mairi Mulhern

Founded in 1964, Habitat has brought numerous innovative designs to the UK, from the wok and the duvet to flat-pack furniture and chicken bricks.

Over the past six decades, Habitat has made creative design accessible to the masses and become synonymous with the creation of standout pieces that marry thoughtful design with individual character.

Today, we know the brand for its colourful and playful takes on modern design trends that span from internet hits like cottagecore and playfulism to the revival of mid-century modern and the new era of Bauhaus.

Alongside releasing a series of 60 exclusive design stories, Habitat will celebrate this huge milestone with a free, interactive installation at the Design Museum in London.

The event, which will be in the atrium at the Design Museum from 10th July to 11th August, will explore the way colour, lighting and statement pieces bring a person’s individuality to a space.

Habitat’s commitment to affordable and accessible design has always been at the heart of the brand – “good design is the key to easy and joyful living.”

Johanna Agerman Ross is Conran Foundation Chief Curator at the Design Museum and says, “We are delighted that Habitat chose to celebrate its 60th anniversary with the Design Museum and bring it back to the high street.

“Since its foundation, Habitat has focused on bringing the subject of design to a broad audience and this, of course, is something that we are enormously passionate about at the Design Museum.”

What can I expect from the Design Museum event?

The display will comprise of five parts and will showcase a selection of iconic designs for the home that Habitat has created, alongside items in its current collection, including the special 60th Anniversary pieces launched earlier this year.

Create will celebrate the joy of individualism

will celebrate the joy of individualism Connect will consider design over the past six decades

will consider design over the past six decades Transform will show how our homes go from day to night living

will show how our homes go from day to night living Rest is an ode to the rise of the home as a retreat

is an ode to the rise of the home as a retreat Play will showcase Habitat’s fun and colorful side with havens of happiness

The interactive display will include furniture, tableware, textiles and accessories – including the current 60th collection with a nod to archive pieces from the brand’s rich history.

Changing Spaces: 60 Years of Design with Habitat will be held at The Atrium in the Design Museum from 10th July to 11th August. No tickets are required for this free exhibition.

The Design Museum

224-238 Kensington High St

London

W8 6AG

