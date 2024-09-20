Ashley Ann: Kitchens designed and built with you in mind

At Ashley Ann they know that when it comes to your home, getting every detail right is essential. That’s why each of their kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms is designed and built with you in mind

This post was written in collaboration with Ashley Ann

From a cosy country retreat to a bustling family home, whatever you need their expert teams can help design the perfect fit for you.

Since 1986 Ashley Ann’s craftsmen have worked to produce only the best in kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms for our discerning customers – and being based in the scenic north of Scotland, their designs naturally take inspiration from the stunning and historic landscape surrounding them.

The teams combine that with the very latest advances in design and manufacturing processes to produce collections that are at once classic and modern.

From the high-tech manufacturing facility in the north of Scotland, Ashley Ann use

three decades of experience to create beautiful hand-built, painted kitchens for discerning customers.

Your Ashley Ann Kitchen will be created to the highest of standards by skilled craftsmen, with excellent quality materials used throughout.

The end result is a kitchen which will not only look beautiful and stunning but will also stand the test of time.

Family is very much at the heart of our business. The company was originally named after the daughter of co-founders, Stephen and Ellen Bremner, and their sons Gavin and Scott are now joint managing directors.

They’ve always viewed customers as being part of the Ashley Ann family, and from that they have built their entire ethos around customer care.

From the first moment you walk into one of the showrooms to the day the team are

applying the final, finishing touches, every step of the process is built around your needs.

The expert teams will guide and assist you as you take your dreams from inspiration to reality.

To fully appreciate the wonderful quality of Ashley Ann products, visit one of their showrooms – they have eight in Scotland. Each one features inspirational displays that will help start you on the journey to a new kitchen, bedroom or bathroom built to the highest standards and exactly to your specification.

Whether you have a specific project in mind or just want to browse their furniture, a warm welcome from the design teams awaits every customer at your local Ashley Ann showroom.

Once you’ve got your perfect picture in mind, come and talk to your local Ashley Ann showroom manager.

Their team will help you turn your vision into reality.