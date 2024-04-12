Update, elevate and refresh with these spring homeware staples that’ll seamlessly integrate into your living spaces

Red and yellow and pink and blue goes the old nursery rhyme, and is apparently what we’ve taken inspiration from when it comes to our latest spring homeware edit. A strong palette is necessary to punch through the wishy-washy-ness of the traditional pastel shades that are associated with this season. Go bold or go home, we say.

Below are six of our favourite homeware picks of the month, combining built-to-last furniture with delicate ceramics and everything in between.

Laetitia Rouget tapas dishes, £58, Amara

This set of two shell dishes (the other one is decorated with pastel squiggles) are brilliantly playful.

Stoneware vase, £22, Arket

Classic stripes but in contemporary green. Your blooms will love it.

Botero thermal carafe from Artemest

Keep your brew toasty, and stylish, with a leather-clad carafe.

Timorous Beasties Insect cushion

Jewel tones meet velvet and fringes. These limited-edition cushions are effortlessly cool.

Dream nightstand, €499, Montana

The whole collection is modular and highly customisable. We like the angular legs of this nightstand.

Jusqu’au petit matin flag, €490, Pangea

This vibrant wall-hanging was handmade in India and is a good choice for eclectic homes.