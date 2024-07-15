9 of the best independent homeware shops in Edinburgh 2024

Edinburgh arguably offers the best shopping experience in Scotland, and these independent homeware shops in Edinburgh are perfect examples of the exciting, thriving retail scene in the capital. Take a look at some of our top picks…

This post contains some paid-for content.

JEFFREYS INTERIORS | Stockbridge, Edinburgh

Perched atop their award-winning independent interior design studio, Jeffreys Interiors showroom is a great spot for discovering anything from unusual, one-of-a-kind objet to big name luxury design staples.

Whether you’re looking for a signature Dr Vranjes Firenze scent for your home or a sofa made to your specifications, the team at Jeffreys Interiors are on-hand with advice and guidance every step of the way.

Browse the interconnected room sets for inspo, or book a consultation in their enviable fabric and wallpaper libraries for curtains, wallpaper and more. Need advice? They also offer a personal shopping service for your home, too.

Jeffreys Interiors showroom is undergoing refurbishment and relaunches mid-August, open from 10am – 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Visit the Jeffreys Interiors website | Follow Jeffreys Interiors on Instagram | Follow Jeffreys Interiors on Facebook

EDINBURGH MERCANTILE | Stockbridge, Edinburgh

A provider of everyday, useful and beautiful objects, Edinburgh Mercantile was founded in 2020 by husband and wife team David and Roz Spencer.

Working with talented and trusted makers, they have curated a range of products which bring good, honest craftsmanship to the fore.

Based in the bustling neighbourhood of Stockbridge, expect to see a selection of wheel-thrown stoneware, table linen, considered home fragrance, pared back stationery and Japanese socks.

All housed in a beautifully planned, simple and welcoming space.

Edinburgh Mercantile is closed on Mondays, open Tuesday to Saturday 11am – 5pm and Sunday 11am – 3pm.

Visit Edinburgh Mercantile’s website | Follow Edinburgh Mercantile on Instagram | Follow Edinburgh Mercantile on Facebook

LIFESTORY | Bonnington, Edinburgh

Stocking a mix of Scandinavian and locally made items design-led items, you can browse ceramics from Studio Arhoj to glassware and carefully considered furniture from the likes of Ferm Living, Bare Bones and Denmark’s House Doctor.

Follow Lifestory on Instagram and Facebook

STÒR | City centre, Edinburgh

The shop is an evolution of Travelling Basket, the owners’ previous outpost in the city and we predict it will be popular.

It’s full to the brim with great finds; from hand-crafted tableware and elegant candles, to buckets of local, seasonal blooms and a selection of gorgeous books.

Follow Stòr on Instagram and Facebook

NORDIC LIVING BY BIEHL | Bruntsfield, Edinburgh

Stocking their shelves with an eclectic mix of carefully selected new brands amongst Danish designed furniture, it’s a treasure trove for the interior senses with accessories from the likes of Christina Lundsteen, Dottir and Ørskov.

Follow Nordic Living by Biehl on Instagram and Facebook

HESTIE | Morningside, Edinburgh

Tucked away in Morningside, Hestie offers a mix of boho and Nordic style, stocking brands that are sustainable and emphasise care for the planet, often made in small batches to reduce potential waste or made from recycled materials.

Follow Hestie on Instagram and Facebook

JESSICA BUCKLEY | West End, Edinburgh

Described as ‘Edinburgh’s prettiest shop’, Jessica Buckley on William Street is a gold mine of homeware and accessories, all curated by interior designer Jessica herself. Think French handblown glassware, colourful lampshades and bases, and soft furnishings from big names with Pierre Frey, Salvensen Graham and Fermoie.

Follow Jessica Buckley on Instagram

SIX ACRES | Morningside, Edinburgh

Filled with rare and beautiful things, Six Acres in trendy Morningside, Edinburgh, is packed to the rafters with everything you need for a unique home. They sell larger items like made-to-measure sofas, beautiful soft furnishings and artwork alongside candles, accessories, jewellery, gifts and much more.

They’re proud to stock brands such as British Colour Standard, Nkuku, M W Home and more…

Follow Six Acres on Instagram and Facebook

RESTORATION YARD | Dalkeith Country Park, Edinburgh

This destination is more than just a shop; it’s a fashion and lifestyle store, a restaurant, wellbeing studio and wedding venue all rolled into one right in the middle of Dalkeith Country Park. The shop sells clothing, jewellery and homeware, with the most gorgeous colourful displays that will entice you in.

Pick up a selection of textiles and throws, crockery, mugs, mirrors, frames and serveware.

Follow Restoration Yard on Instagram and Facebook

