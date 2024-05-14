13 of the best independent homeware shops in Glasgow 2024

Discover some of the most unique independent homeware shops in and around Glasgow – not only will you find treasure troves full of stylish and functional pieces, but you’ll also be supporting your local economy.

This post contains some paid-for content.

Basus

Stocking unique furniture, lighting, and home accessories, Basus is an independent shop located in the heart of Giffnock, on Glasgow’s Southside.

Transform your space with stylish and affordable homeware home products that are different from the usual norm – discover an extensive range of furniture, from dining tables & chairs to sofas and accent chairs.

Don’t forget those accessories that add personality and detail to your home or make thoughtful birthday and housewarming gifts for friends and family. You’ll find a wide range of unusual items, such as wool storage bags (perfect for toys or firewood), colourful throws, stylish wall clocks, sustainable cork placemats and coasters, and much more.

The team at Basus source elegant, timeless, design-led pieces for you, carefully chosen from manufacturers who value quality as much as they do. Their motto is, ‘ Your home is as unique as you ’.

Basus is open Monday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday 12pm – 4.30pm.

Visit the Basus website | Follow Basus on Facebook | Follow Basus on Instagram

Bailey & Tibbs Interiors

Bailey & Tibbs Interiors is an independent homeware and interior accessories store based south of Glasgow.

They aim to provide relaxed, contemporary style, stocking beautiful & exclusive products from innovative brands & designers, from Britain to Scandinavia and beyond.

Shop in-store or online for everything from lamps, vases, cushions, glassware, ceramics, statement furniture, accessories and more.

Bailey & Tibbs Interiors are ‘bringing style home’ and offer something a bit different to the people of East Kilbride and the surrounding area.

Bailey & Tibbs Interiors is open Monday – Friday 10am – 5pm and Saturday 10am – 4pm.

Visit Bailey & Tibbs Interiors website | Follow Bailey & Tibbs Interiors on Instagram | Follow Bailey & Tibbs Interiors on Facebook

Orange Blossom Home & Gift

Nestled in Glasgow’s vibrant, leafy suburbs of Pollokshields you’ll find Orange Blossom Home & Gift, an independent lifestyle store bursting with colour, style, and an abundance of unique products. Glassware, ceramics, home fragrances, fashion, jewellery, bath and body, the list goes on!

Brimming with enthusiasm and its warmth of welcome this small store has a big heart, with personal service and free gift wrapping as standard.

Pollokshields West station is within one minutes’ walk, Glasgow Central is the next stop on the line. Free on street car parking. Proud to be a best Newcomer Gift Retailer of the Year Finalist – The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2024.

Open Monday and Tuesday 11am – 5pm, Wednesday – Saturday 10am – 5pm and Sunday 12pm – 4pm.

Visit Orange Blossom Home & Gift’s website | Follow Orange Blossom Home & Gift on Instagram

28 Langside

28 Langside has been described as a ‘hidden gem’ tucked away in Glasgow’s south side. This store is bringing a carefully curated selection of homewares to design savvy Southsiders’.

28 Langside offers an eclectic mix of colourful homewares, from vintage kantha quilts and Japanese ceramics through to Portuguese skincare products and vegan scented candles.

The ethos behind the diverse and unique collection is simple – if you use something everyday day then that item should be well designed, made with skill and care and bring you joy. Everything in 28 Langside is selected with this ethos in mind.

With 28 Langside’s collection being constantly added to and many items being a one off, there is always a reason to keep returning to this hidden gem of ethical and eclectic design.

Follow 28 Langside on Instagram

BAM Glasgow

Located on Nithsdale Road, BAM Glasgow is a vintage interiors and accessories store with an-inhouse coffee shop – sipping a flat white while you browse sounds heavenly!

Spirito

A small homeware and gift shop in the Broomhill area of Glasgow, Spirito stocks a lovely range of home accessories, from glassware to candles.

inHoos

inHoos is an independent furniture and homeware shop is on Great Western Road, and stocks Danish brands such as Fritz Hansen, Normann Copenhagen and Ferm Living.

Aume

Aume prides itself in curated homeware, a selection of hand-picked items that are sure to delight and inspire! Think clean lines and stylish simplicity.

Niki Jones

Niki Jones combines cultural references with her impeccable designs to create truly unique and special pieces, on show at her boutique on Great Western Road.

Kelvin Rooms

In a leafy corner of Glasgow’s west end, you’ll find Kelvin Rooms, a concept shop by sustainable lifestyle brand Kelvin Apothecary. They support eco-friendly (and very cool) homeware brands.

I AM NOMAD

I Am Nomad was started by founder Claire Johnston, and houses carefully curated homeware products – each chosen for their style and functionality.

Godshot Studio

Located in Shawlands, Glasgow, Godshot Studio is a concept store that combines speciality coffee, house-made patisserie and beautiful things curated from the world over.

Catherine Henderson Design

A treasure trove of gorgeous homeware, Catherine Henderson Design in Pollokshaws is full to the brim with homeware like couches, chairs, cushions, accessories and more.

Take a look at some of our favourite garden centres in Scotland, just in time for the sunshine