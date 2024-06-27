Issue 155: What’s inside the latest Homes & Interiors Scotland

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The newest issue of H&IS is out now! Packed with the brightest and most beautiful inspiration for your home this summer. Keep reading for a sneak peek

From the editor

In this issue, we’ve shone a spotlight on what makes Scotland a brilliant summer holiday destination.

Flick through the pages and you’ll see the golden sands of Gullane, where eternal traveller Laura Thomas fell in love with East Lothian’s laidback vibes and put down roots.

Head north to Aldourie on the shores of Loch Ness for a pristine restored castle and gardens that would wow the most jaded of tourists. Or how about an off-the beaten-track getaway, like North Berwick’s Lookout – so new that only our writer’s feedback is in the guestbook. (Spoiler: it’s a special one, especially for cold-water swimmers, birdwatchers and fans of effortlessly chic interiors.)

There are homes for all seasons, too. We feature a design-savvy couple who have poured love into their Perthshire lodge, skilfully avoiding couthy stereotypes in the process. A new-build home on the Solway coast, meanwhile, could be mistaken for a modernist nest in the hills of California.

And once you’ve returned to your own sanctuary, we have a round-up of the latest kitchen innovations, garden accessories and foodie news to keep the holiday vibes alive long after the annual leave has ended.

Poolside reading or garden sundowner? All you need is our latest issue to guide you through summer.

Continue reading for a few highlights.

Lessons of a lifetime

Sometimes, the plan you had to alter your home turns into something else entirely. Rather than fight it, Joa Studholme and her husband Andrew embraced the potential to radically remake their 19th-century grade II-listed school house in Somerset.

Time-honoured design plus an experienced architect made all the difference at this Victorian school house.

Written by Catherine Coyle and photographed by Francesca Iovene.

A Scottish love story

You need passion to persevere through a lengthy restoration project. Thankfully for this rambling old lodge in Highland Perthshire, its new owners were already head over heels.

It wasn’t love at first sight when Roderick Murray and Croiscrag Lodge first met. No fireworks, no puppy-dog eyes – just rain, cold, a powercut and frayed nerves. Luckily for both of them, Croiscrag had the ‘P word’ in its favour: potential. And despite the inauspicious start to their relationship, Roderick saw the inner beauty in the rambling set of buildings on the shores of Loch Rannoch.

Written by Chae Strathie and photographed by Alexander Baxter.

Escape to The Lookout

Our writer Miriam visited The Lookout in May and her experience, she writes, was nothing short of coastal bliss.

This exclusive luxury beach house is situated on a private beach just over a mile from North Berwick. Perched at the far end of a beautiful sandy bay, The Lookout boasts uninterrupted views out towards the Bass Rock and the Firth of Forth.

We recommend reading Miriam’s beautiful feature whilst cocooned in a cosy blanket and with a cup of something warm in hand.

Photographed by Jane Barlow.

Just a hint of pink

The design brief for this light-filled space was to create a beautiful kitchen sympathetic to the house’s Georgian roots, but with the inclusion of modern accents.

As a result, this family-orientated Georgian kitchen gets an upgrade in both footprint and finish. See the power of adding just a hint of pink in this interior design case study.

Written by Miriam Methuen-Jones and photographed by Paul Craig.

This Life

In our This Life feature, we speak to Laura Thomas, business owner, environmentalist and self-confessed interior geek.

She owns the Laura Thomas Co store on North Berwick’s high street (she opened her dream standalone store after a successful pop-up in 2020), stocking plant based personal care and scents that are synthetic-free and refillable. Laura’s products are also in some of the country’s best hotels.

Read this feature for Scottish seaside views, beautiful florals and some insight to what it takes to handmake luxury wellness products from scratch.

