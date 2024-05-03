- ADVERTISEMENT -

Everything to see and do around Scotland this May

curated by Adrianne Webster

Can you believe it’s May already? With Scottish summer on the horizon, there’s a slew of eating, drinking, adventuring and culture vulture-ing to be done around Scotland’s towns and cities.

Eat at the new The Spanish Butcher, Edinburgh

When: Friday 10 May

Where: 58A North Castle Street, Edinburgh

Edinburgh is fast becoming the city to visit if you’re in the mood for a good steak. Le Petit Beefbar, Miller & Carter, Fazenda and Gaucho, to name just a few, dominate the city centre with supreme quality steak from responsible sources.

Getting in on the action is The Spanish Butcher, coming to Edinburgh’s 58A North Castle Street from Friday 10th May.

A steakhouse with a difference, The Spanish Butcher embodies loft-style city vibes and ultra-luxe comfort, rich deep tones, the finest natural materials, and bold, edgy industrial accents; all offset with restaurant’s exceptional food and relaxed day-to-night conviviality.

When it comes to the interiors, big, confident statements are made across exposed brick – both in untreated terracotta and painted in The Spanish Butcher’s signature green, rattan panels framing the bar with meticulous symmetry, antique smoky mirrors, and lush Kentia palms, whilst lighting takes the equestrian rein with custom made brass and glass globe lighting strapped with leather, and bow and arrow wall sconces. A magnificent solid oak waffle pergola roof feature creates a dramatic inside-outside illusion for guests, and a geometric showpiece to marvel at.

But what about the food? Expect vibrant Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired flavours, showcasing some of the finest dry aged beef in the world across an à la carte menu, married with the very best homegrown produce from Scotland’s larder.

Book now on The Spanish Butcher’s website

Head to the V&A for their new Kimono exhibition

When: 4 May-7 Jan

Where: V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ

In a building designed by the acclaimed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, it seems only fitting that the final stop of the Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk exhibition tour should be V&A Dundee.

The social significance of the impressive kimono will be celebrated as the exhibition takes an in-depth look at the impact of this dynamic and constantly evolving icon of heritage and fashion, both in Japan and across the world.

Catch a glimpse of never before seen designs, including one robe discovered in a home near Musselburgh that is the only British garment of its kind, thought to be shipped to the UK near the 1600s. There are also stunning pieces from designers like Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, acclaimed Japanese designers such as Hanae Mori and designs from fashion school students.

Afterwards, do some shopping on the ground floor and, if you’re lucky, you might get your hands on one of the specially-designed, limited edition bags created by Dundee fashion designer, Hayley Scanlan.

Book your tickets here

Go on a cold water wellness retreat

Have you been itching to try the wild swimming trend but you’re not really sure where to start? The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews is currently offering an immersive retreat in partnership with Olympic silver medallist swimmer Keri-anne Payne so that you can dip your toe in, but feel safe and confident while you do it.

The Cold Water Wellness Retreat takes guests on a transformative experience exploring the invigorating power of cold water therapy in the stunning open water spaces that surround the iconic hotel, as Keri-anne guides guests on a series of guided open water dips across beaches, lochs and tidal pools in the unmatched beauty of the East Coast.

Book your spot via The Old Course website

Watch Maggie & Me

When: From 7 May

Where: Touring Scotland

Past and present collide in this play examining life under Margaret Thatcher in 1980s Lanarkshire. Written by James Ley and Damian Barr, and based on the latter’s memoir, Maggie & Me blends tales of trauma and triumph, from the furnaces of Ravenscraig Steelworks to coming of age and coming out.

Book your tickets through National Theatre of Scotland

Enjoy Harvey Nichols’ new spring menu

When: Available now

Where: Harvey Nichols, 30-34 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2LL

The Forth Floor Brasserie in Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh has had a menu revamp of late, with new dishes added to their A La Carte offering.

One of the best spots in the city for views of the Edinburgh skyline, the restaurant serves up sumptuous lunches, snacks, afternoon tea, coffee and cocktails that can be enjoyed on the terrace.

Book your table here

Baern x Aeble Cider Bar

When: Saturday 25th May

Where: 17 Rodger Street, Anstruther

Join East Neuk drinks aficionados Aeble Cider Bar as they join forces with Baern Cafe for another Bar Snacks event this May.

“No need to book, just turn up and prepare to eat and drink all the tasty things,” say the Aeble founders. Sounds like a good time to us.

Shop at the newly-opened Uniqlo Edinburgh

Where: 64 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2DJ

The much anticipated Uniqlo Edinburgh has finally opened its doors to a huge double-storey shopping experience, complete with cafe and Irn Bru patch application station for tweens to add personality to their cross body bags and tees.

Known for their high quality wardrobe basics and functional, yet stylish design, the brand has already made a huge impression on the capital city, with queues along Princes Street on opening day.

As well as bringing jobs and much needed style to the city’s main shopping street (we don’t need any more American Candy Stores, thanks!), Uniqlo are keen to pay back to the local community, by supporting Edinburgh charity Social Bite, as well as employing Chippendale furniture makers to create their striking wood shop units.

“We are delighted to bring UNIQLO to the thriving city of Edinburgh,” says CEO Alessandro Dudech. “With our presence in Edinburgh, we aim to become an integral part of the local community, offering a unique shopping experience that blends style, comfort and affordability.”

Enjoy the newly renovated Jigger Inn

Where: The Old Course, St Andrews

The most famous 19th hole in golf, The Jigger Inn at The Old Course in St Andrews has undergone significant renovations for spring 2024. It now features a refreshed menu designed by the newly announced Executive Chef, Coalin Finn, as well as a thoughtful interior design update, which maintains original features including the brickwork, signature railway booth seating and signed Major Winners’ caps which have returned to their home above the bar.

Other improvements include an expanded kitchen to allow enhanced menu offerings and improved service, in addition to the refreshed beer garden which has been paved. Updated accessible restrooms, a new path connecting to St. Andrews’ main walkway and landscaping to the gardens complete the enhancements to this iconic establishment.

Enjoy a drink and dish after 18 holes — or skip the golf and go just for the food. On offer? Standout dishes include the Great Glen venison charcuterie board, Ayrshire haggis crumpets and traditional Cullen skink.

Pub classics return including the Jigger Inn Beef Burger and the classic Jigger Ale battered haddock and chips. Expanded dessert options include seasonal ice creams sourced from St Andrews’ very own world famous and award-winning ice cream shop Jannettas, as Old Course Hotel continues to celebrate the local town. Guests can also enjoy an extensive selection of drinks including Scottish whiskies and local ales, featuring the pub’s own Jigger Ale. Sounds delicious