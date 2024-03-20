Lunch at Le Petit Beefbar Edinburgh

The new addition to Edinburgh’s George Street sees elegant Parisian style meet upmarket steakhouse for the ‘creme-de-la-creme’ of weekend eats

words Adrianne Webster

You’re spoiled for choice for a good steak in Edinburgh’s city centre. Miller & Carter, Fazenda and Gaucho are but a quick skip and a jump from each other. But here to cut through the current offerings with a razor-sharp steak knife is upmarket steakhouse, Le Petit Beefbar.

Part of a chain of sister brands across Asia, the US and Europe, the recent addition to Edinburgh‘s George Street was where I’d decided on for a recent lunch with my partner in crime for the day; my dad, a renowned meat fiend and beef connoisseur. As a veggie, I’d been tempted along by the promise of a meat-free roast.

Bellies rumbling, we hopped the train to Waverley and took a leisurely stroll up to George Street (after a quick nosey in Harvey Nichols — when in Rome), and happened upon the Parisian-style bistro bar frontage painted in regal indigo and gold, surrounded by opulent floral arrangements to hook in the Instagramming tourists taking a gander up the historic shopping street.

Through the stylish bar area and into the grand dining room, the interiors manage to capture that illusive je ne sais quoi; elegant, yet relaxed. This is the place for a upmarket bite to eat, yes, but not so stuffy that you can’t kick back and enjoy yourself while you’re at it. Their Bernardaud plates adorned with emojis showcase this best — they’re not afraid to have fun.

That sense of confidence extends to the rest of the interiors. The restaurant, situated in the five-star Intercontinental Edinburgh The George (part of the IHG group of hotels), was previously a neoclassical building originally built as a collection of fine Georgian Townhouses in the 18th century, and has been renovated in a way that’s sympathetic to the bones of the building. Traditional design elements — cornicing, panelling and a has-to-be-seen-in-person Georgian roof light — blend brilliantly with the rest of the space.

Designed by London-based design studio 3Stories, Le Petit Beefbar is considered, Parisian in influence, and eclectic in the type of way that Jimi Hendrix’s pad might have looked if he was more of a minimalist. Luxurious velvet couches are surrounded by smoked mirrors and artwork from the likes of arkiteip. Floor-to-ceiling windows at the back of the room allowed the entire dining room to be bathed in light.

We were bathed in sound, too. With it being Sunday Jazz Club, we were treated to the soothing soundtrack of a jazz pianist playing covers from the likes of Norah Jones and Frank Sinatra on the grand piano while we enjoyed our cocktails. For me, a Rosemary Mimosa — citrusy, herby, and with a little kick from the champagne. For partner in crime, it was a boozy negroni boasting Johnnie Walker Blue Label, the ultimate hair of the dog.

Drinks sorted, it was on to what to order. On the menu is their selection of roasts; slow-roasted Black Angus beef striploin or roast free-range chicken in Beefbar sauce, both served with the a decadent fanfare of Yorkshire pudding, Waygu beef dripping roast potatoes, carrots, broccolini, roasted shallots and bone marrow gravy. Go big or go home, this menu suggests. We’re obliged to dive in.

For those of the veggie persuasion, there’s a host of options on offer; a Redefine Meat bavette, served with all the trimmings (minus the obvious bone marrow gravy, etc.) or a selection of sharers and sides from the main lunch menu. I opted for a smorgasbord of dips (the avocado hummus was divine), salads and fries, while my dad took full advantage of the striploin roast, served on a hot plate not more than 15-minutes after we’d ordered.

Most steakhouses ask you to flash a card for more meat or have you go up to the buffet bar to fill your plate, but Le Petit Beefbar does all the hard work for you. We were regularly checked-in on — not so much that it became overbearing, but enough that our drinks stayed full. Our server was full of recommendations on what to order and information on where the carefully-selected meat was sourced. The Kobe Beef Jamon, for example, is raised in Japan, cured in Spain and aged in Leon for 18 months, and (I’m told) dissolves on the tongue.

Usually, I’m one to try and cram in dessert if I can, but we were both fit-to-bursting. For those who do have space, dessert comes in the form of 70% Guanaja chocolate souffle, served with ginger ice cream, Le Petit’s signature vanilla cheesecake with hazelnut crust and pear, French toast, and soft gelato with three sauces — dulce de leche, raspberry and chocolate. Each as moreish as the next.

With a carb and meat-induced nap oncoming it was back to the train for the journey home, punctuated with yawns and discussion about which event we could use as an excuse to come back for — an upcoming anniversary, a big birthday… Whatever it is, I hope it comes around quickly.

The Le Petit Beefbar Sunday Jazz Lunch is available every Sunday from 12.30-2.30pm

t: 0131 240 7177

e: lepetitbeefbar@ihg.com

Le Petit Beefbar

21-25 George Street

EH2 2PB

Edinburgh

