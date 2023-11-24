Inside Gleneagles and Summerill & Bishop’s new table linen collaboration

Gleneagles has revealed a new table linen collaboration with luxury linen brand Summerill & Bishop, specially designed to reflect the rolling hills of the Perthshire estate

words Adrianne Webster

Gleneagles has teamed up with luxury brand Summerill & Bishop, creators of ‘the world’s most beautiful tablecloths’, on a collection of napkins and tablecloths that capture the beauty of the plants and wildlife surrounding the hotel.

The collection takes inspiration from the lush 850-acre estate, capturing the natural beauty of its resident Birnam oak trees and vibrant wild primroses, as well as the hotel’s iconic architecture.

CEO and Creative Director of Summerill & Bishop, Seb Bishop, explains: “It was important for us to observe two striking sensibilities that are so special to Gleneagles when designing the collection: the hotel’s ornate art deco architectural features and the beautiful landscape which surrounds it.

“We want to transport you to Gleneagles, to enjoy its beautiful art deco style and its glorious outdoors, every time you set the table.”

The collection comprises of a tablecloth, available in three sizes, and a matching napkin; both made in 100% pure luxury French linen. Prices start at £27.50.

Launched earlier this month, the collection is perfect for Christmas hosting, if you like to eschew traditional festive shades for something a bit different. Yet the timeless design means the linens will look fresh for use in spring and summer, too, with the buttery yellow shades and botanical design.

Summerill & Bishop have been creating gorgeous table linens since 1994, when they first opened their shop on a leafy corner of Clarendon Cross, London. Frustrated by the lack of stylish choices for kitchen and cookware, founders June Summerill and Bernadette Bishop launched the brand with an eye to combine beauty and functionality.

The brand has now collaborated with the likes of Claridge’s, The River Cafe, Matches Fashion, Shrimps, and now, most recently, the iconic Gleneagles hotel.