What to eat this weekend: comforting Thai noodles

Drunken Flat Noodles (Sen Yai Pad Khee Mao) by Saiphin Moore

What do you get when you mix spice, umami flavour and fragrant herbs? These moreish drunken noodles, courtesy of Rosa’s Thai in Glasgow. Perfect for a rainy weekend evening — with a side of whisky for good measure

Serves 2

  • 2 red bird’s eyes chillies
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
  • 150g of fresh flat rice noodles
  • 125g firm tofu, cut into large chunks
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon light soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 30g green beans, cut into 2.5cm (1 inch pieces)
  • 30g spring greens, shredded
  • 20g baby sweetcorn, quartered lengthways
  • 20g long red chillies, finely sliced
  • 1 handful of holy basil leaves
  1. Using a pestle and mortar, pound together the chillies and garlic to form a rough paste.
  2. Heat the oil in a wok set over a high heat. Add the garlic and chilli mixture and stir fry for 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the flat noodles to the pan and stir-fry for 1 minute, until soft.
  3. Stir in the tofu, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce and sugar and mix well to combine.
  4. Stir-fry for 30 seconds, then add the green beans, sweetcorn, sliced chillies and holy basil to the wok. Stir-fry for about 2 minutes, until the vegetables are just cooked through. Remove from the heat and serve immediately.
