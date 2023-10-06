What to eat this weekend: comforting Thai noodles

What do you get when you mix spice, umami flavour and fragrant herbs? These moreish drunken noodles, courtesy of Rosa’s Thai in Glasgow. Perfect for a rainy weekend evening — with a side of whisky for good measure
Drunken Flat Noodles (Sen Yai Pad Khee Mao) by Saiphin Moore
Serves 2
- 2 red bird’s eyes chillies
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
- 150g of fresh flat rice noodles
- 125g firm tofu, cut into large chunks
- 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon light soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 30g green beans, cut into 2.5cm (1 inch pieces)
- 30g spring greens, shredded
- 20g baby sweetcorn, quartered lengthways
- 20g long red chillies, finely sliced
- 1 handful of holy basil leaves
- Using a pestle and mortar, pound together the chillies and garlic to form a rough paste.
- Heat the oil in a wok set over a high heat. Add the garlic and chilli mixture and stir fry for 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the flat noodles to the pan and stir-fry for 1 minute, until soft.
- Stir in the tofu, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce and sugar and mix well to combine.
- Stir-fry for 30 seconds, then add the green beans, sweetcorn, sliced chillies and holy basil to the wok. Stir-fry for about 2 minutes, until the vegetables are just cooked through. Remove from the heat and serve immediately.