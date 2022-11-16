A Slice of Life with Coinneach McLeod, The Hebridean Baker

We ask our Homes & Interiors Scotland interviewees the same set of questions to get an insight into what they’re really like as a person.

This month, we spoke to Coinneach McLeod, also known as The Hebridean Baker who rose to fame during lockdown with his TikTok recipes.

I’m making the planet greener by… living off-grid at the hut, growing our own veg and leading the good life – just call me Felicity Kendal!

City or countryside? Countryside.

A message to my younger self? Tell your mam you love her every day.

When I blow out the candles… I wish that Peter and I stay healthy and that my bread dough rises overnight.

Right now, I’m looking at… Seòras the dog sleeping in front of our Esse stove.

Best bit of life right now? All the adventures that life as the Hebridean Baker is taking me on.

What makes me happy? A day at the hut with Peter.

One thing I should tell you… I’ve sung for Iceland at the Eurovision Song Contest.

If money’s no object… I’d buy Peter a polycrub to grow his vegetables.

Describe your world on a plate… Rollmop herring, lamb from my brother Murdo’s croft, and a slice of clootie dumpling.

The view I never tire of is… from our croft in the village of Cromore on the Isle of Lewis.

A permanent fixture in my fridge is… Stornoway Black Pudding from Charles Macleod Butchers.

The best gift I got recently was… a new kilt made with Harris Tweed in MacLeod of Lewis tartan.

An object I could never part with is… A photo of my mum cutting the peats.

One book I could never lend is… Songs of Gaelic Scotland by Anne Lorne Gillies.

An artist whose work I’d collect… South African artist Louis Nel.

I currently collect… kilt pins.

The thing I’m eyeing up next is… a new Fair Isle jumper for winter.

My style signifier is… my furry trapper hat.

My style icon is… the man on the Scott’s Porage Oats box.

The music I play on repeat… Alterum by Julie Fowlis.

A must-have gadget is… my Nutribullet.

My dream dinner date is… Dolly Parton.

The last thing I bought was... hot-smoked salmon from the Hebridean Smokehouse.

I wish I’d bought… that vintage trifle dish I saw in the charity shop window.

I’ve only recently discovered… Stornoway Seaweed Oatcakes by Stag Bakeries – so moreish!

Favourite website or podcast… Desert Island Discs.

My dream travel destination would be… St Kilda.

Thanks to Coinneach for taking time to answer our burning Slice of Life questions!

You can read more about his amazing life as The Hebridean Baker and buy his book, My Scottish Island Kitchen.