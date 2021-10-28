Issue 139 – November & December

As 2021 draws to a close (and what a year it has been), we’re taking the opportunity to pay tribute to the place that has been a constant, kept us safe and provided sanctuary over the last twelve months: home. Some have spent more time indoors than ever before, working, convalescing, planning; others have been changing up their spaces, seeing their four walls through new eyes. With a transition in season upon us, perhaps now is the best time to recognise the ways we can make our homes different – celebratory, in fact.

Take our latest edition as a sourcebook heading into the new year. Our annual Art Guide 21 is a masterclass in the practicalities of how to buy art, where to find it and what to choose. If you’re looking to start a collection, it’s a must-read. Gift-giving can be a headache, so let us help take the pressure off: the array of artists and makers living and working in Scotland and available to see both in galleries and online should shrink your Christmas shopping list instantly.

- Advertisement -

Welcoming family and friends is normal at this time of year but it feels particularly significant this time round. The desire to entertain and revel in the festivities means you’ll want your home to be looking at its very best. We’ve compiled all you’ll need to win the title of ‘best host’ with our outdoor entertaining focus and our Christmas gift guide. Take tips from the experts too: renowned florist Philippa Craddock shows us how to dress our homes for the season, while Jess Elliott Dennison dreams up the perfect homemade Christmas.

Season’s greetings from all at Homes & Interiors Scotland.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM ISSUE 139