The Scottish designer brand Strathberry has teamed up with fashion and lifestyle curation site Collagerie on a summery new collection

words Adrianne Webster

If you’re anything like me and you take yourself on a mental holiday at the first hint of sun here in Scotland, pinning images of rattan basket bags, fisherman’s sandals and Bridget Bardot strolling the streets of Saint-Tropez to your Pinterest boards as you plan your summer holiday wardrobe, then you’ll be happy to get acquainted with this new collaboration between Strathberry and Collagerie.

Launched today, Tuesday 23rd April 2024, the Edinburgh-based designer fashion brand Strathberry has announced its collaboration with the lifestyle site Collagerie, renowned for its innovative platform that curates the most interesting interiors, fashion, beauty and lifestyle picks.

The collection marries Collagerie’s co-founder Lucinda Chambers’ trademark colour and creativity with Strathberry’s signature contemporary design and timeless craftsmanship. The result? Striking combinations of palette, print and texture, with a capsule that reflects the passion for innovation and artistry that defines both brands.

Strathberry have been long-term supporters of Collagerie, assisting in their launch in 2019. When the opportunity to collaborate on a collection arose, both teams came together at Strathberry’s Edinburgh Atelier, where their combined expertise resulted in a range of four beautifully crafted bags and small accessories.

“Collagerie is my go-to destination for fashion and lifestyle and Lucinda’s impeccable style and eye for curation is really reflected in this new range,” says Leeanne Hundleby, co-founder of Strathberry. “I am grateful for the creativity and boldness they injected into this collection and I hope our customers will appreciate the artisanal skills and fashion-forward aesthetic behind it.”

What can we expect from the new Strathberry x Collagerie collection?

At the heart of the collab is a completely new Strathberry silhouette – the Bollo bags, available in two sizes and four striking colourways, with summery stripes featured on two. The name – Bollo – is Spanish for ‘bun’, a nod to its rounded shape and Spanish provenance. As with all of Strathberry’s goods, the bags are crafted in their Andalusian workshops by master artisans, using techniques passed down through the generations.

Alongside the smaller, midi sized Bollo bag comes the larger one – still in the same eye-catching design and soft nappa leather, but spacious enough to be able to throw your life into your bag Jane Birkin-style. Picture summer days that go seamlessly from beach to lunch to late night cocktails.

About Strathberry

Strathberry has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2013, collaborating with a number of brands including With Nothing Underneath, Mira Mikati, Sarah Jessica Parker and Naomi Osaka and establishing itself as an internationally-recognised luxury goods brands loved by celebrities, royals and the everyday woman alike.

“When naming our brand, we really wanted to honour our Scottish roots and so chose the word ‘Strath’, meaning wide river valley in Scots,” says husband-and-wife team, Guy and Leeanne Hundleby. “In the past, berries were used to dye traditional Scottish fabric and materials. This is where Strathberry comes from.”

Expect to see this latest collection, with its joyous use of colour and pattern and focus on silhouette, featuring heavily across your Instagram feeds this summer.