Issue 138 – September & October: Editor’s Welcome

This edition is full of ideas for building your own home. Is it just a pipe dream? We don’t think so – not if it’s done the right way and with the right collaborators. Our annual special section, architecture21, has the lowdown for anyone eager to undertake a renovation or bespoke project but who doesn’t know where to start. Top architects lead us through the key steps, explaining how to turn those initial ideas into the real deal.

Elsewhere are features that show how such a new space can be used and lived in. Take the superlative eco-house in rural Stirlingshire: discover how it was designed around an ingenious box within a box and why its owners’ eight-year hands-on journey to completion was so rewarding.

The latest tech developments, fresh trends and bright ideas for the home are all right here – with a side order of nostalgia: see how you can step back in time (on four wheels or in a treehouse, all mod cons included) but still get away from it all in our great Escape.

Or you could simply wrap a soft throw around your shoulders and head out with our exteriors ideas. Summer’s fading but there is time yet to make your garden, patio or balcony a sanctuary worth staying home for.

