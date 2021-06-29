Issue 137 – July & August: Editor’s Welcome

Our front cover nails it: this is where we want to be and how we want to feel right now. And it’s no set-up. This place really does exist – a dream come true for its owners, but the stuff of fantasy for the rest of us, alas. But you can at least experience la dolce vita vicariously in our new issue (page 192).



The journey to a warmer place, where life’s a breeze, continues in Trendwatch (page 48) as raffia, rattan and touches of terracotta take inspiration from the Med. Azure blue and pops of primary colour evoke memories of poolside frolics in Sampler (page 64). White, meanwhile, makes a huge comeback. Crisp (not cold) and brilliantly versatile, it’s a colour (yes, really) we couldn’t live without. Its countless iterations mean it has life beyond the base coat, including taking centre stage in the kitchen.

It’s not the only old favourite returning to the heart of the home: steel, wood and marble are all seeing a revival, catering for different lifestyles and layouts. Find the best out there in our 50-page kitchen special, (starting on page 70).

Now, though, it’s time to laze on the deck, reach for a Limoncello and drink in the dazzling Italian Riviera. We can dream…

EDITOR’S PICKS:

