BoConcept opens new flagship store in Glasgow

Luxury Danish brand BoConcept opens the doors to a new flagship showroom and retail space
The new concept store on Ingram Street spans more than 5,000 square feet and is spread over two floors.
The store will act as a showroom, as well as a retail space offering an interior design service, including digital content and 3D design for free. Alongside 14 themed-room studios made up from BoConcept pieces, there are designated zones where customers can hold private styling consultations.
Head down this weekend to secure yourself some interiors treats before the rush of the festive season, or just for a serious dose of design inspiration. The doors officially open on Saturday the 20th of November.
Looking for more? Check out another new opening in North Berwick