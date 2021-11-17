New Laura Thomas shop opens today

If you’re a fan of sustainable homewares then we’ve got some exciting news for you…

From today (Wednesday the 17th November) Laura Thomas goodies are no longer online exclusives, you can peruse in person. A brick-and-mortar shop is now open in North Berwick, at 67 High Street. The store will be running as a pop up until Christmas so be sure to head along and have a sniff of the Christmas scents. After the busy festive season the shop will close for a full refurbishment in January.

Candles, diffusers, pillow mists, natural soaps, organic towels, and luxurious Berber rugs are all also available in store. Treat yourself to something new or get a jump start on the Christmas shopping.

