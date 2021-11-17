New Laura Thomas shop opens today

If you’re a fan of sustainable homewares then we’ve got some exciting news for you…

Christmas scent diffuser, £25.50, Laura Thomas Co

From today (Wednesday the 17th November) Laura Thomas goodies are no longer online exclusives, you can peruse in person. A brick-and-mortar shop is now open in North Berwick, at 67 High Street. The store will be running as a pop up until Christmas so be sure to head along and have a sniff of the Christmas scents. After the busy festive season the shop will close for a full refurbishment in January.

Candles, diffusers, pillow mists, natural soaps, organic towels, and luxurious Berber rugs are all also available in store. Treat yourself to something new or get a jump start on the Christmas shopping.

Christmas candle, £25, Laura Thomas Co

