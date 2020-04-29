Issue 131 – May & June 2020: Editor’s welcome

All of us have been spending more time at home lately than we’d have liked, and chances are that enforced confinement means you’ll have spotted elements of your living quarters that could be improved – paintwork needing freshening up, perhaps, or a well-worn sofa that’s past its best, or maybe even a radical overhaul of the kitchen. If so, read on: our first issue of the new season is full of inspiring ideas for projects big and small. Dedicated to exhilarating home decor, the focus is on comfort, colour and creativity.

If bold colour makes you nervous, have a look at page 150, where you’ll find an Edinburgh living room taking its cue from lush green garden views and becoming a feast of bright, beautiful hues topped with exuberant pattern and print. On page 120 there’s a country house in Stirlingshire that pops with personality, thanks to the owner following her instincts and allowing quirky pieces to sing alongside Georgian details.

More flair is on display in our 20 pages dedicated to bathrooms. There are looks and layouts to suit most homes, from streamlined showers to spa-like sanctuaries.

In these uncertain times, your home is your haven. Make it a place to feel good.

Issue 131 is in shops now. Fancy receiving the next issue direct to your door with up to 33% off? Subscribe now here.