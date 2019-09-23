MenuMenu

Style steal: Dutch masterpiece

Mix dark, dramatic hues with pops of personality for a showstopping space

colourful-living-room

Photo: Ton Bouwer

Read the Dutch Masterpiece article with more stunning photography on pages 214-225, issue 127 or view it online here »

Lemon love

Bella-Coffee-Table-Small

Bella coffee table, £189, Mobelaris

Wooden-Furniture-Store-Rushbury-Painted-Book-Case.jpg

Rushbury painted bookcase, £529, Wooden Furniture Store

Ligne-Roset-Togo-Three-Seater-Sofa-Co.jpg

Large Togo Sofa, £2,731, Ligne Roset

Back to black

Artisanti-Fincham-Glass-Drum-Pendant-Light

Fincham Glass Drum Pendant Light, £574, Artisanti

amara_vase

Blue Diamond vase, £39, Amara

The-Baked-Tile-Company-Aged-Chevron.jpg

Aged Chevron tile, £42 per m2, The Baked Tile Company

Annie-Sloan-Chalk-Paint-Splodge-Graphite

Graphite, £39.95 per 2.5l, Annie Sloan

Leaf of faith

Atkin-and-Thyme-Logan-Dining-Table

Logan dining table, £549, Atkin and Thyme

audenza-trailing-plant

Artificial fern, £17.95, Audenza

The London Tile Co Savanna Marine Turquoise Glos

Savanna Marine Turquoise tile, £1.20 per tile, The London Tile Company

