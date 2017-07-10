Bits on the side

Don’t neglect the exterior of your house – treat it to the best pieces for some summer loving

Inside & Outside collection, from £68.63 per sqm for outside tiles, Gemini Tiles

Often when updating a new property or overhauling a tired home, the outdoor space is one of the last areas to be addressed. However, the front garden is often the first impression of your home and therefore should be both a continuation of your interior space and a reflection of your design preferences, and it deserves some serious consideration.

San Juan Outdoor Rug, £49.95, Fab Hab, stockists include Farrow & Ball

Aside from the standard planting and seating, there are many ways to create an outdoor oasis, and it shouldn’t be restricted by size. Do you only have a small front patio to work with? Try experimenting with modern wall lights, leaving space underneath for some bright, oversized urns. Do you have a large garden that you worry is too big to maintain? Section off an area for dining, complete with large, tiles and a colourful outdoor rug. Fake grass can also be a good low-maintenance option too. If all you have is a front door to work with, try contemporary ironmongery and accessories such as canopies and trellises.

