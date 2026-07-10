A Scottish couple has swapped living in tents for The Paddock, a tiny hand-built home near Thurso

Words Kirsty Feerick Photography Kim and Del Hogg

The Paddock sits on the tip of Scotland with only some sheep, cows and a million stars for neighbours. The handcrafted, 27‑square‑metre structure is home to Scottish explorers and travel bloggers Kim and Del Hogg, who document their lives for a global YouTube audience of nearly 10,000.

The couple moved in one year ago after designing the space with two main priorities: make the most of the breathtaking landscape on their doorstep, and create an efficient workspace from which to share their adventures with the world.

The result is a dream come true. Floor-to-ceiling windows blur the line between inside and out, while a compact studio gives them space to focus on their storytelling and cinematography.

“I wake up every morning so thankful that this is our space,” says Kim. “Everything is as we hoped — we absolutely love it.”

When it came time to unpack at The Paddock, which sits just five miles outside Thurso, the couple had no problem adjusting to the space.

What would have been a major downsizing mission for many wasn’t for Kim and Del, who spent the past eight years living in tents and out of rucksacks while travelling. “We don’t ever feel cramped here,” says Kim. “We already had a minimal mindset after living out of lots of small spaces. Having fewer things feels more freeing,” adds Del.

The Paddock was designed to be compact with absolutely no room for miscellaneous bric‑a‑brac. Instead, every detail is considered — right down to the last fork — while clever storage conceals their camping gear and cameras.

“It means less clutter in our brains, so we can focus and relax,” says Dell. “You just need the essentials. Living without a lot of possessions abroad made us realise that actually we don’t need that much with us.”

The decision to lay down lasting roots came after Kim’s mother was diagnosed with a rare motor neuron disease called primary lateral sclerosis.

They wanted a more permanent base to be closer to family, without abandoning the freedom that their outdoor lifestyle had provided for so long.

Turning to Echo Living, a Scottish firm that specialises in one-of-a-kind bespoke small buildings, they customised a home that offered security without caging their wild spirits.

Completely off‑grid, the cabin runs on four roof solar panels and 725 litres of non‑potable water serve the heater, taps and shower, while the cooker is gas and the toilet composting.

“The Paddock is perfect because it still feels a little bit nomadic,” explains Kim. “It’s been amazing watching the seasons change around us.”

“I really enjoyed the winter days,” agrees Del. “They’re short, but with so much glass we still had loads of daylight.



“A big dump of snow, the wee wood stove crackling, and just watching the cold weather while feeling cosy inside — I love that feeling in winter. The windows make you feel part of the landscape while being cocooned and safe.”

Echo Living, who named the design the Long Shed, transported the cabin — which measures roughly three metres high, 10.5 metres long and 2.6 metres wide — by lorry and towed it into position.

Inside, a large sliding door frames their incredible views and floods the interior with light, while generous ceiling height makes the space feel bigger.

A central living-dining space is at the heart of the cabin, with a wood burner as its focal point. A compact kitchen houses a fridge, hob and oven, while a shower room and separate toilet provide comfort.

Hidden storage is accessed by sturdy timber shelf-steps, and a double bedroom is tucked behind a sliding screen.

“I love creating people’s homes,” says Sam Booth, designer and Echo Living founder. “It is a really personal thing.”

“From opening the front door to hanging up your coat, it is all considered. That’s the difference we make. A well designed small home can be a very lovely thing to live in.”

Kim and Del are now spending their summer relaxing at The Paddock and enjoying staying in the same spot, but of course not for too long. They are already planning exciting trips for later in the year, including sailing on a tall ship.

“Travel has been a lifelong passion,” insists Kim. “Our lifestyle is unconventional, but we could never go back.”

You can follow Kim and Del’s adventures on Instagram or Youtube.



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