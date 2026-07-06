At this East Lothian wood workshop, exceptional craftsmanship and a commitment to the client come first

This post was written in partnership with Laurel & Wood

Raised on a dairy farm, Laurel & Wood founder John Heuchan understood the value of hard work early on, developing patience and taking pride in a job well done.

It was on this farm, helping his grandfather build a cowshed, that John first found satisfaction in working with wood and designing something that lasts.

That early fascination developed into a passion, and in 2026 is what defines his career.

John trained at the renowned Chippendale International School of Furniture, before founding Laurel & Wood in 2020. He had a simple ambition: to create bespoke furniture of exceptional quality that would stand the test of time.

Since then, the business has grown steadily; what began as a one-man workshop is now a close-knit team of skilled craftspeople, serving clients across Scotland while remaining true to its founding principles of quality, integrity and personal service.

“We want to make furniture that’s genuinely useful, beautifully made and built to last,” says John.

What sets Laurel & Wood apart is not just the undeniable quality of its craftsmanship, but the thought and care that goes into every project.

Every commission begins with understanding how a client lives and how a piece will function within their home. Whether it’s a dining table destined to host family gatherings, fitted cabinetry designed to maximise an awkward space, or a bespoke storage solution crafted for a period property, every design is tailored to the individual rather than following trends.

In that respect, John’s approach feels refreshingly grounded. Before pursuing his craft professionally, the founder studied Construction Project Management, a discipline that continues to influence his work. It allows him to guide projects from initial ideas through to installation while working closely alongside architects, designers and other trades involved in larger renovation projects. This is an approach that clients value, and is ultimately what ensures bespoke furniture and joinery integrate seamlessly within the wider design of their homes.

Today, Laurel & Wood operates from a handsome converted stone barn in the heart of East Lothian. There is a pleasing sense of continuity in the setting; it’s a place that, both physically and in purpose, is rooted in passion, craftsmanship and integrity.

In an age of mass production, Laurel & Wood offers something increasingly rare: thoughtfully crafted furniture, made with care, designed for a specific place, and built to become part of everyday life for generations to come.

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