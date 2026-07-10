The Glasgow Gallery specialises in exhibiting the best of Scottish contemporary painting through solo, featured and mixed exhibitions

This post was written in partnership with The Glasgow Gallery

Founded in 2017, The Glasgow Gallery is an independent contemporary art space in the heart of Glasgow, created with a simple aim: to make discovering and collecting original art feel welcoming, enjoyable and accessible to everyone.

After more than 20 years working in the contemporary art world, directors Simon and Morven wanted to create a gallery that felt different. Having grown up in a family of artists and worked closely with galleries and collectors across the UK, they understood both the excitement of finding the perfect artwork and the barriers that can sometimes make gallery spaces feel intimidating. Their vision was to create a place where people could feel comfortable exploring art, asking questions and not feeling pressured to find the perfect piece.

Today, The Glasgow Gallery showcases a carefully curated collection of contemporary Scottish paintings alongside ceramics, glass, jewellery and sculpture. With three individual rooms, the gallery brings together established artists and emerging talent, creating a vibrant and ever changing space filled with creativity, craftsmanship and individuality.

At the heart of everything is a belief that original art has the power to enrich everyday life. A painting, sculpture or handmade object can transform a room, but more importantly, it can create a lasting connection.

Every artwork reflects an artist’s unique perspective and story, and when someone chooses to live with that piece, it becomes part of their own story too. The gallery is also proud to be a small team. Alongside Simon and Morven, the Gallery Coordinator Olivia and Gallery Assistant Amy work closely with visitors to create a relaxed and personal experience. Whether someone is an experienced collector, searching for a special gift or buying their very first piece of original art, the team loves helping people find work that speaks to them. Located on Glasgow’s vibrant Bath Street, The Glasgow Gallery is proud to be part of the city’s thriving creative community.

The team at The Glasgow Gallery believe that art should be enjoyed, lived with and shared, and they are passionate about connecting people with exceptional artists and makers. Knowing the personal value of purchasing original art, customers have the option to view a selection of works in their home before purchasing to ensure it works within the space and their vision.

Above all, The Glasgow Gallery aims to make everyone who walks through its doors to feel welcome, inspired, and to enjoy the experience of purchasing art. All the better is they leave having discovered something they truly love and can enjoy for years to come.

The Glasgow Gallery

182 Bath Street

Glasgow

G2 4HG

t: 0141 333 1991

e: info@glasgowgallery.co.uk

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