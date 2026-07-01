Gleneagles Townhouse will host a summer pantry pop-up with Great British farm shop Daylesford in July

Gleneagles Townhouse is inviting a piece of country charm into the heart of Scotland’s capital city this summer.



The luxury five-star hotel will host well loved organic British farm shop, Daylesford, to offer a special seasonal pantry for four days next month. This first Scottish pop-up is an invitation to slow down, savour good produce, and welcome a little Cotswold sunshine to Edinburgh.

Expect shelves stacked with perfect picnic staples made up of handmade jams, award-winning baked goods, and small-batch preserves alongside cheeses matured at Daylesford’s own creamery.

There will also be a selection of home and kitchenware to elevate any table with linen tablecloths, playful napkin sets, and floral dinner plates, that bring a touch of countryside chic to city dining.

Large signature hampers, perfect for gifting, are filled with treats that capture the best of the farm in a single, beautifully wrapped package. Shoppers can also join tastings and live demonstrations for a chance to meet the makers behind farm favourites.



Taking over The Telling Rooms, inside the former Bank of Scotland building, the St Andrew Square one-off event will open to all at 12.30pm on Wednesday 8the July, and then runs from 10am to pm until Saturday 11th July.



Gleneagles members will enjoy a few extra indulgences, including a private wine tasting hosted by Château Léoube, Daylesford’s organic Provence estate. On Friday 10the July, an intimate supper club will celebrate the farm’s seasonal stock in an evening showing off the produce at its peak.

Executive Chef Elliot Hill will team up with Daylesford’s Sam Bowser and Gaven Fuller to present a menu that honours local flavour, featuring highlights such as Gleneagles Whisky Barrel Oak Smoked Salmon. Dishes will be paired with Léoube wines, making for a memorable way to toast a summer evening.





Having farmed organically for more than four decades, Daylesford is renowned for its pioneering work in sustainable farming.

They avoid synthetic fertilisers and pesticides, raise rare and heritage breeds slowly on clover-rich pastures, and use gentle methods to restore the land.

Bringing Daylesford’s country charm to Gleneagles Townhouse will give city dwellers a break from urban life and easy access to fresh, sustainable produce.

Intrigued by the Daylesford pop-up? Gleneagles Townhouse executive chef Elliott Hill brings Highland dining to the capital in his brand-new menu.