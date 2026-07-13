Scottish TV chef Nick Nairn earns a spot in the Good Food Guide

Michelin-star chef Nick Nairn earns top 50 spot in the Good Food Guide 2026 with Nick’s at Port of Menteith

Placing at #47 on the Good Food Guide list for the 100 Best Local Restaurants, the accolade comes during a landmark year for Nick Nairn, who is celebrating four decades in hospitality. From opening the doors of Braeval in 1986 and quickly becoming Scotland’s youngest Michelin-starred chef, Nick has spent 40 years helping to shape modern Scottish food.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition, especially in a year that means so much to me personally. Looking back over the last 40 years, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside some wonderful people, but what we’re building here at Port of Menteith feels very special,” says Nick.

Growing up in the gorgeous Scottish Trossachs, Nick’s love of the outdoors and native country came early. But it wasn’t until he answered an advert for a navigating officer in the merchant navy that he discovered global cuisine. Upon returning to Scotland, it wasn’t long before Nick was contemplating his new found love of food as a career.

Four years later Nick’s status as one of Scotland’s finest chefs was confirmed as the restaurant was awarded a coveted Michelin star.

Nick stumbled into the world of television where his irreverent style combined with his appreciation of Scotland’s natural produce created Wild Harvest in 1996. Wild Harvest 2 and Island Harvest soon followed, all with accompanying books, programmes that have been enjoyed by millions of viewers around the world. Television success continued with the iconic fast-paced BBC Ready Steady Cook, and most recently, Nick paired up with buddy Dougie Vipond in BBC Great Food Guys.

The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants Awards celebrate the independent restaurants that define their neighbourhoods. Rooted in reader nominations and rigorously inspected by their team, the awards shine a light on the most exciting, accessibly priced places to eat across Great Britain. “This recognition really belongs to our team. So many of them have been with us for years and they care deeply about what we do. They bring warmth, pride and professionalism to every service, and we simply couldn’t have achieved this without them,” says Nick proudly.

Nick’s at Port of Menteith reflects his own, and his wife Julia’s, long-held vision of creating something far greater than a restaurant. The restaurant is built around exceptional Scottish produce and warm hospitality, with the Cook School, kitchen garden and Home by Julia Nairn all interwoven to create a place where the community can eat, learn, shop and connect.

Headed up by executive chef Andy Turnbull and general manager Robyn Stewart, the restaurant is known for its warm hospitality and relaxed atmosphere. Nick’s serves thoughtfully crafted dishes that showcase exceptional local produce, from freshly harvested vegetables and premium Scottish meats, to Scottish seafood.

They’ve become much loved for their signature Roman-style wood-fired pizzas, and their seasonally-changing à la carte menu reflecting the ingredients available to them every day.

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Like the look of Nick’s at Port of Menteith? Learn more about some other Scottish food spots below.