This kaleidoscopic penthouse is a triumph for Jeffreys Interiors

This showstopping retreat is hidden behind the walls of New Eidyn, high above Edinburgh’s St James Quarter

Words Miriam Methuen-Jones Photography ZAC and ZAC

Jo Aynsley, of Edinburgh’s Jeffreys Interiors, is a maestro when it comes to colour. The designer is seemingly on a mission to prove that any home can be an expression of its owners, and that ‘maximal minimalism’ is totally a thing. Owning a new-build apartment doesn’t exempt you from this, as Jo’s latest clients, David and Laurel, discovered. The duo bought a swanky three-bed flat in New Eidyn, the residential development that soars above Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

The location was fantastic (David has Scottish roots and family here, and the couple plan to entertain throughout the year) but the interiors were bland. Needless to say, Jo stepped up to the plate. “Laurel’s love of red was the real starting point,” says the designer. “Up until this point, I’d never really designed with red. I thought it could be a little bit scary. Now, though, I love red. I can’t stop wearing it. It’s my new thing.”

As well as colour, Jo knew she needed to bring character into this white box. “These apartments are so open plan, but there was actually a lot of wasted space here, especially in the hallway. We were the first to remodel one of these flats. We were the guinea pigs, and it took a lot of admin. But it was worth it – less waste and the added bonus of being able to create a larger primary suite.”

Bespoke pocket doors were installed on one of the new walls; their grid-like design nods to Charles Rennie Mackintosh, the first of many subtle Scottish references on show here. On the hallway ceiling, a hand-painted refraction design by Porter Teleo introduces the red which Laurel is so fond of. It appears again in the velvet upholstery by Dedar which sits atop a marble bench with mismatched feet. “I found the artist who made it on Instagram and stalked the life out of him,” cackles the designer. “He’s called Piotr Dabrowa and he does some amazing sculptural pieces.”

Through the doors, a large entertaining room has been designed with the couple’s social life in mind. “We decided from the start not to rip out the existing kitchen,” Jo explains. “It’s nothing special but it’s inoffensive, so the main focus was on making it work in this space. We drew the eye away by creating a big loungey dining area where you could sit all night.”

A bold blue wallcovering by Masureel was used to zone the dining area and soften the transition from kitchen to entertaining space. “I hate a feature wall – they give me the absolute heebiejeebies,” says the designer, lightheartedly. “So this is not a feature wall. It’s meant to feel more like a piece of artwork. We wrapped the mural around and pulled it further than you’d expect.

None of the walls meet at a 90-degree angle, which the print helps to disguise, and we even hid doors in the corner. The wall there was stepped back to accommodate a steel beam, so we covered that over but retained access via these secret doors. It’s used as a little hidden drinks bar.”

This is an excerpt from issue 166 of Homes & Interiors Scotland.

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