Scotland’s capital city dominates the shortlist for the Scottish Design Awards’ interior design prize

Words Kirsty Feerick

The Scottish Design Awards judges are on the hunt for intentional spaces that go beyond aesthetics by improving the lives of people who use them.

Edinburgh has picked up four of the five nominated Scottish projects for this year’s interior design category, which unsurprisingly includes two of the city’s most stylish new foodie hangouts: Brown’s of Leith and The Caley Listening Bar.

The varying creative approaches to practical design across every nomination make up for the especially localised pool: one father redesigns his small tenement flat for just £45,000, a new Asian restaurant brings global design to Haymarket and a children’s hearing centre receives a conscious revamp that puts the health of its occupants first.

From Scotland’s first listening bar to a cleverly reworked flat, here are the five interiors that are up for this prestigious award.

1. Brown’s of Leith, Edinburgh

Design: GRAS

This Category B‑listed building has been reborn but remains at the heart of the community, after serving as a metalwork site for more than 130 years.

Brown’s of Leith is in the spotlight after transforming into a stylish shared community hub, while keeping its past centre stage.

Stainless steel counters, reclaimed sandstone bars, and linen screens were introduced by GRAS to sit alongside rather than erase history.

Hand-finished steel furnishings define zones without limiting the space, while natural materials enhance light and sound.

The ground floor now hosts a independent food and drink area with a Scottish seafood bar and a neighbourhood pizza kitchen.

The space is now a living bridge between past and present where memories of worksite labour meets modern hospitality.

2. The Caley Listening Bar, Edinburgh

Design: Cunningham McLean

Scotland’s first dedicated listening bar made a booming impression by transforming a hotel lounge into a music hot spot destination.

Inspired by Japan’s jazz kissa tradition, the project places music at the centre of the bar instead of the background.

The design choices make that clear by pulling inspiration from vinyl records with ribbed surfaces, linear forms, as well as subtle references to grooves and turntables.

This creates an elegant yet cosy atmosphere, proving that hospitality design can be theatrical without becoming loud.

The interior layout now allows the The Caley Listening Bar to become an immersive and unforgettable experience for guests.

3. Nishiki, Edinburgh

Design: SPLINTR

Steeped in Japanese dining rituals but firmly anchored in Edinburgh, Nishiki blends tradition with local character.

Splintr’s design uses natural timbers and textured finishes to create a warm mood, while the material palette nods to Japanese design traditions.

Soft lighting controls the atmosphere and guides the mood from day to night in true izakaya fashion.

The space has also been carefully opened up to create a better flow between the entrance, bar, and dining spaces.

A dramatic aperture cut through a thick stone wall also now frames a centre table, creating a bold focal point.

This curated interior shapes a relaxed, sociable dining experience for guests to explore and appreciate culture.

4. Glasgow Children’s Hearing Centre

Design: Lee Boyd

Glasgow Children’s Hearing Centre is a beautiful example of design that changes how people feel in moments of vulnerability.

The people‑centred redesign is the only venue on the shortlist outside Edinburgh as it focuses on safety, inclusivity, and connection.

The redesign by Lee Boyd was created by speaking directly to children and staff making sure their needs were met, without compromising on aesthetics.

This resulted soft lighting, calm colours, as well as circle rooms to encourage eye contact and dialogue.

The space prioritises harmony to create a sense of security, ensuring that every participant feels welcomed, heard, and respected.

5. Tenement Flat with Two Mezzanines, Edinburgh

Design: phthalo studio

This tenement flat transformed a couple’s tight quarters into a generous home thanks to their clever redesign.

Driven by the arrival of their newborn, the project was self-built on a budget of £45k but refused to compromise on quality.

The owners utilised every inch of their space even using a trough sink at the heart of the kitchen to double as a baby bath.

They also reconfigured partitions and added two mezzanines to reclaim vertical space, creating open kitchen‑dining and tucked sleeping and storage platforms.

The project proves self‑build plans don’t have to start from scratch, as working within existing structures offers a sustainable route to dramatic results.

Look inside the most impressive buildings nominated for the conservation prize at the Scottish Design Awards 2026.