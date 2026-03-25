It’s a popular time of year for revitalising the bedroom — these creative bedroom designs should spark inspiration, from the artsy to the minimalistic

Time to scrub the windows, throw open the drapes and treat yourself to new bedding that suits the incoming warmer months. Looking to do something more drastic? Take some creative bedroom design inspiration from these confident spaces and start playing with colour. We’re seeing plenty of neutral walls in 2026, but brighter shades are sneaking in via flooring, accessories and statement headboards. If you’re a fan of crisp white bedding, it’s easy to go bold with the bed. Get creative with wall-to-wall upholstery, abstract shapes, panelling, hand-painted murals or even oversized artwork in place of a standard headboard. All of the examples here are different, but they have one thing in common: an absence of clutter. Make sure you’re prioritising storage and keeping those surfaces clear – it’ll make drifting off a whole lot easier.

Pattern reigns in the first of our eclectic and creative bedroom designs. On the floor: A Rum Fellow’s Komoredi flatweave rug (£1,703), handwoven handcrafted in India using New Zealand Wool. Available colourways: Dusk, Tulip, Ochre, Quartz and Forest.

This West London home was renovated and designed by OWN LONDON. Upstairs, the principal suite features a tapestry headboard by Dedar and a Calacatta Retro marble-clad bathroom, uniting artistry, function and elevated family living. How does this room make you feel?

The vintage pink velvet quilt on this bed is by Once Milano (£740) and adds subtle vibrancy to this airy bedroom. Would you drape this statement piece across your bed? Or include the white wooden raised floor in your creative bedroom designs moodbaord?

Studio Hollond is behind the colourful renovation of this country house. The low ceilings are balanced by cool yellow walls to achieve the charming character that comes with creative bedroom designs. Tradition is present (note the jute carpet and skirted bed) but takes a backseat to whimsy.

Some moody bedroom inspo for the lovers of deep browns, hearty burgundy and abstract décor. This is the Matilda bed with a padded headboard (£2,130) from Love Your Home. How does this room make you feel?

The fabrics and wallpaper in this bedroom are from the Sophie Robertson x Harlequin collection. Shades of white, blue and yellow are combined with expert precision to create a space that embodies summer.

We’re seeing plenty of neutral walls in 2026, but brighter shades are sneaking in via flooring, accessories and statement headboards. This bed, The Otterton (£1,290) by Naturalmat, melts into its farmhouse surroundings. Can you envisage this rust headboard and soft linen set-up in one of your own creative bedroom designs?

Looking for more creative bedroom design inspiration? Bring wellness home by smartly de-cluttering your space.