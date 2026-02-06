We take a look inside a handful of ESPC’s million-pound houses to see what you can get for seven figures in Scotland

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to source some of the most impressive million-pound properties for sale in Scotland in February. Join us as we go behind the closed doors of grand Edinburgh townhouses, architecturally designed family homes, sensitively restored farmhouses, and an enchanting castle known as Aikwood Tower in Selkirk.

Aikwood Tower

Where: Selkirk, Scottish Borders TD7 5HJ

How much? Offers over £1,350,000

This 16th-century tower house rises over four storeys with an attic floor. After falling into disrepair by the 19th century, Aikwood Tower was meticulously restored in late 1980, receiving numerous prestigious architectural awards. Perched high above the Ettrick Water, the property enjoys magnificent panoramic views. A rare left-turning (Kerry-handed) spiral staircase sits off the entrance vestibule which leads to the upper floors with five bedrooms as well as lounge and cooking areas for family living and hosting.

Wester Coates Gardens

Where: 5 Wester Coates Gardens, Edinburgh EH12 5LT

How much? Fixed price £1,475,000

This bright house blends period proportions and contemporary styling. A grand entrance vestibule with mosaic flooring leads to a reception hall with four bedrooms, a few loungerooms and a big kitchen. There’s a dining room with patio doors leading onto a west-facing garden with lush greenery and plenty of room to play or eat al fresco. Wester Coates is a desirable, peaceful residential area set to the west of Edinburgh city centre within walking distance of the fashionable West End. Here you’ll find an array of cafes, bars and restaurants.

Kiloran House

Where: Kiloran House, East Linton, East Lothian, EH40 3AY

How much? Offers over £1,100,000

This Victorian house is defined by its elegant proportions, high ceilings and large sash windows. A seamless blend of heritage character and tasteful modern styling results in an exceptionally welcoming home in one of East Lothian’s most coveted villages.

A few highlights are the spacious sunroom (with a tranquil garden outlook), and two additional ground-floor rooms – ideal for home working, a gym, guest area or a private suite.

Scottcraig House

Where: Scottcraig House, Elie, Leven KY9 1ER

How much? Offers over £1,250,000

Set within the exclusive Elie Estate, Scottcraig House facilitates a refined and contemporary interpretation of modern Scottish living, whilst being beautifully grounded in its natural surroundings. Designed and built by Andrew Davie Homes, the property is entirely bespoke, combining architectural clarity with exceptional craftsmanship and an emphasis on eco-efficient performance.

Singell, Hepburn Gardens

Where: 89a Hepburn Gardens, St. Andrews KY16 9LT

How much? Offers over £1,200,000

This is a spacious family home designed for comfortable modern living. The house has three double bedrooms, including an impressive principal suite with bathroom and dressing room/study. Warm honey-coloured stonework and a multi-pitched, red-tiled roof give Singell its striking Arts & Crafts character and enchanting kerb appeal.

Lochay Cottage

Where: Aberfeldy Road, Killin, FK21 8TS

How much? Offers around £1,495,000

This versatile four-bedroom detached family home comes with a 13-bedroom self-catering business (House at Bridge of Lochay) and a separate lodge offering excellent development potential. The tenure is freehold and the house is beautifully positioned at the head of Loch Tay in the sought-after and bustling tourist town of Killin, right on the banks of Glen Lochay. It enjoys a peaceful setting on the outskirts of the village yet remains only a short stroll from Killin’s vibrant centre, with its popular restaurants, shops, and outdoor attractions.

Braeburn

Where: 69 Dirleton Avenue, North Berwick EH39 4QL

How much? Offers over £1,050,000

Situated on one of North Berwick’s most sought-after streets, this six-bedroom, three-bathroom family home has wonderfully spacious and flexible accommodation over three floors. An impressive entrance sets the tone for the rest of the house. There are multiple family-orientated living areas, also perfect for entertaining with a sociable cooking, and a dining area for dinner parties.

