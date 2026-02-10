Prioritise your wellbeing in 2026 with a trip to one of these wellness-focused rural escapes, from luxury cabins with hot tubs to world famous spas like Stobo Castle

Forget ‘new year, new you’. We’re focusing on ‘new year, healthier you’. A key part of looking after yourself is taking meditative moments out of your day to recentre your psyche and settle your spirit. Sometimes, that includes a hot tub and glass of prosecco. Scroll down to see our carefully curated list of some of Scotland’s best spas and rural getaways — the ideal places for you to enjoy some well earned respite surrounded by stunning views and the fresh Scottish countryside air.

Stobo Castle

What: Scotland’s only destination spa: a luxurious haven with some of the finest hospitality in the country

Where: Stobo Castle, Stobo, Peeblesshire EH45 8NY

Stobo Castle houses one of Scotland’s best spas. Stobo is the country’s only destination spa set deep within the Scottish Borders. It offers the ultimate escape where one can indulge in a luxurious haven and enjoy some of the finest hospitality that Scotland has to offer.

The 25m UV pool boasts panoramic views of the stunning countryside and the outdoor, fairy-lit hot tubs provide a soothing water jet massage within the beautifully landscaped gardens. Unwind in the steam rooms and saunas or take part in the aqua, dance, relaxation and fitness classes on offer.

Whatever the senses desire, there are customised spa treatments available to detoxify, smooth, tone and revitalise as the mood suits. Once your treatment is complete, a visit to The Relaxation Suite is the perfect end to your pampering journey.

Take a moment to disconnect from the stresses of daily life and allow yourself to be truly relaxed and rejuvenated at Stobo Castle.

t: 01721 725300

e: reservations@stobocastle.co.uk

Visit the Stobo Castle website | Follow Stobo Castle on Instagram | Follow Stobo Castle on Facebook

Ballintaggart Farm Sauna

What: A brand-new woodland sauna in the grounds of this refined rural destination in Highland Perthshire, created by family partnership Chris and Andrew Rowley and their team.

Where: Grandtully, Pitlochry PH9 0PX

Tucked into the hillside at Ballintaggart Farm lies an eight-person wood-fired sauna. The handmade structure is designed for deep relaxation and shared moments. Sink into the heat, then step out into the cold plunge pool or bracing shower before settling by the fire to toast marshmallows and take in sweeping views across the Tay Valley. Rehydrate with seasonal drinks and enjoy small bites from the on-site kitchen. The sauna is available as a single session or as part of a stay at Ballintaggart Farm. Making steps towards being one of Scotland’s best spas, you can also weave a sauna stint into a wider experience, from a Cook School Masterclass to a Yoga Retreat. Sessions start at £15.

t: 01887 447000

e: inquire here

Visit the Ballintaggart website | Follow Ballintaggart on Instagram | Follow Ballintaggart on Facebook

Rachel’s Farm

What: Curated, boutique retreats and self-catering holiday accommodation set in the heart of the Scottish countryside with private dining, daily housekeeping, and retreats that focus on wellness and artistic expression.

Where: Buchlyvie, Stirlingshire FK8 3NR

Retreats at Rachel’s Farm offer a rejuvenating escape, enriched by the harmonious blend of comfortable accommodations and breath-taking scenery. The accommodation ranges from cosy cabins to luxurious lodges; each thoughtfully equipped with modern amenities while maintaining its rustic charm. This comfort is complemented by the farm’s picturesque landscapes, featuring rolling hills, lush meadows and tranquil streams. The natural beauty surrounding Rachel’s Farm not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the retreats but promotes a sense of peace and wellbeing, making it one of Scotland’s best spas where every stay is immersive and restorative.

t: 0131 215 1544

e: reservations@rachelsfarm.com

Visit the Rachel’s Farm website | Follow Rachel’s Farm on Instagram | Follow Rachel’s Farm on Facebook

The Hideaway Experience

What: Five-star, adults-only self-catering retreat.

Where: Balkello Farm, Auchterhouse, Dundee DD3 0RA

Scotland’s best spas don’t always come in the form of swish hotels. The Hideaway Experience is a five-star, adults-only self-catering retreat set within the rolling Angus countryside, offering a peaceful escape within 650 acres of farmland. Each of the five properties were designed as a penthouse suite in a barley field, the ultimate indoor and outdoor spaces for two guests seeking rest and reconnection.

Guests experience private hot tubs, saunas, ice baths in each Hideaway and access to jogging, running, walking and cycling routes in the surrounding fields, hills and country roads.

With a strong focus on wellness, The Hideaway Experience encourages relaxation and mindful moments, creating a restorative break where comfort and tranquillity come together naturally. As a family-run business, the team offer a bespoke concierge service, whether it’s booking a rejuvenating massage, information on the best walking routes or sourcing fresh farm produce.

t: 01382 320707

e: stay@thehideawayexperience.co.uk

Visit The Hideaway Experience website | Follow The Hideaway Experience on Instagram | Follow The Hideaway Experience on Facebook

Gatehouse Luxury Lodges

What: Dog-friendly luxury escapes with scenic views and modern comfort in the heart of Dumfries & Galloway.

Where: Gatehouse Luxury Lodges, Gatehouse of Fleet, Castle Douglas DG7 2DE

Gatehouse Luxury Lodges offers peaceful luxury retreats overlooking the stunning Solway Firth in South West Scotland. Set on family-run farmland near Gatehouse of Fleet in Dumfries & Galloway, each lodge has been thoughtfully designed with modern interiors, spacious open-plan living and large windows to maximise panoramic coastal and countryside views.

Ideal for couples and dog owners seeking rest and reconnection, the lodges provide the perfect base for coastal walks, wildlife spotting and slow rural escapes, while still being close to local towns and amenities.

t: 07715307946

e: bookings@gatehouseluxurylodges.co.uk

Visit the Gatehouse Luxury Lodges website | Follow Gatehouse Luxury Lodges on Instagram | Follow Gatehouse Luxury Lodges on Facebook

Nethermill Lodges

What: Luxury lodges in private settings with countryside and sea views near Loch Lomond.

Where: Netherton Road, Langbank, Port Glasgow PA14 6YG

Nethermill Lodges offers bespoke, luxury holiday accommodation for couples in a private setting with unrivalled countryside and sea views, nestled just outside the rural waterfront village of Langbank, Renfrewshire. Relax in the hot tub and enjoy panoramic views over the Firth of Clyde, Ben Lomond and the Argyll hills. Unwind in a setting that offers complete privacy and tranquillity, but is only a 20-minute car or train journey from the bright lights of Glasgow City Centre. This unique, rural location is quickly becoming one of Scotland’s best spas with home comforts that offer the best of both worlds, with pubs and restaurants just a 15 to 20-minute walk.

t: 07385455017

e: nethermill.lodges@gmail.com

Visit the Nethermill Lodges website | Follow Nethermill Lodges on Instagram | Follow Nethermill Lodges on TikTok Follow Nethermill Lodges on Facebook

Shore Spa at Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa

What: Spa breaks and spa days on the banks of Loch Fyne.

Where: Inveraray Argyll, Scotland PA32 8XT

The spa treatments at Shore Spa are personally tailored using ishga skincare and Temple Spa products. You’re spoiled for options at Shore Spa. Begin by focusing in the Salt Room, taking time to breathe in the air and clear your mind. The Thermal Experience is set on a sun deck at the front of the hotel to take advantage of the outstanding lochside views. In the steam room and on heated loungers, you’ll experience waves of warm steam that help tension to leave the body, perfect before a massage or facial. In the pool, you can ease your muscles with the Swan Neck Jets; a jet of high-pressure water massages the head, neck and shoulders, banishing aches and fatigue.

Scotland’s best spas feature glorious food , and Shore Spa at Loch Fyne Hotel us no different. When it comes to food: the hotel’s surroundings influence everything from the calming interiors in Cladach Mor Bistro, to the menu’s finest shellfish and steaks.

t: 01499 302980

e: lochfyne@crerarhotels.com

Visit the Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa website | Follow Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa on Instagram | Follow Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa on Facebook

The Cairndale Spa

What: Recently awarded Best Spa in Scotland 2025 by The Good Spa Guide, The Cairndale Spa stands as a leader in luxury wellness.

Where: The Cairndale Hotel & Spa English St, Dumfries DG1 2DF

When an influencer tells us to go somewhere, we run in the opposite direction. But where the Cairndale Hotel & Spa is concerned, the hype is justified.

Recognised as Scotland’s first and only independent spa to achieve the prestigious Five Bubble Luxury rating, The Cairndale Spa continues to set the standard for personalised care, exceptional facilities and genuine hospitality. The two-storey spa features a thermal pool, rasul, saunas, steam room, private bathing suites and six treatment rooms, complete with a café and juice bar for a fully immersive retreat.

t: 01387 254111

e: hello@cairndalehotel.co.uk

Visit The Cairndale Spa website | Follow The Cairndale Spa on Instagram | Follow The Cairndale Spa on Facebook

Fletcher’s Cottage & Spa at Archerfield

What: Luxury accommodation and an award-winning spa with local dining at Clubhouse Restaurant on 550 acres of East Lothian coast.

Where: House, Archerfield, North Berwick EH39 5HQ

The aromatic serenity of Archerfield’s spa and Fletcher’s Cottage envelops you from the moment you enter this calming wellness sanctuary. Enjoy views over the enchanting walled garden, a glass of champagne beside the log burners, candlelit therapeutic baths in your own private space and cleansing thermal experiences.

Collaborating with only a handful of like-minded luxury brands (including Bamford, VOYA and Beatitude), Fletcher’s Cottage centres around exceptional treatments delivered by highly-skilled therapists. It is simply one of a kind.

t: 01620 897050

e: mail@archerfieldhouse.com

Visit the Archerfield House website | Follow Archerfield House on Instagram | Follow Archerfield House on Facebook

SCHLOSS Roxburghe

What: Renovated manor house in the Scottish countryside with a newly opened multi-million-pound spa

Where: Heiton, Kelso TD5 8JZ

Set in the elegant countryside of the Scottish Borders, this historic estate features a luxury hotel, multi-million-pound spa, a championship golf course and a range of outdoor sports grounds for fishing, shooting and more.

Visit the SCHLOSS Roxburghe website | Follow SCHLOSS Roxburghe on Instagram | Follow SCHLOSS Roxburghe on Facebook

AWAY Spa at W Edinburgh Hotel

What: Luxurious spa in W Hotel Edinburgh near St James Quarter in Scotland’s capital.

Where: W Edinburgh 1 St James Square, Edinburgh EH1 3AX

Located on the 5th floor of W Edinburgh, our AWAY Spa is a hidden oasis in the heart of the city.

Italian skincare brand Comfort Zone is used here (Away is one of just two spas in Scotland to do so) and, post salt-scrub, the Tranquillity oil provides a welcome moisture-surge for dry, weary skin. The combination gives tingling results; a glowy warmth on a wintry morning. There’s also a spa suite which can be hired by small groups (up to six); it has a sauna, ‘experience’ shower and jacuzzi. It’s a cute option for a celebration or an indulgent treat with friends. Nuha’s posttreatment advice is to ‘relax for the rest of the day’. Who would argue with that?

t: 0131 287 1455

e: awayspa.edinburgh@whotels.com

Visit the Away Spa website | Follow W Hotels on Instagram

Rannoch Spa at Loch Rannoch Hotel

What: A quiet escape on the banks of Loch Rannoch with classic treatments, massages and extra curricular activities like open water swimming.

Where: Loch Rannoch Hotel, Estate and Spa, Kinloch Rannoch, Perthshire, PH16 5PS

Enjoy a relaxing spa weekend in the clear air of the Perthshire Highlands at Rannoch Spa. There are three spa treatment rooms with showers, one being a twin room for couples or friends to enjoy treatments together and a relaxation suite for post-treatment tranquillity.

Rannoch Spa uses the world-renowned ESPA brand for their expertise, high standard of treatment service and quality skincare. The spa treatment collections have been carefully curated so each treatment can be personalised.

t: 01882 632201

e: info@lochrannochhotel.com

Visit the Loch Rannoch Hotel website | Follow Loch Rannoch Hotel on Instagram | Follow Loch Rannoch Hotel on Facebook