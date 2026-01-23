Wellness special: using timber to bring sylvan living home

A modest apartment gets in tune with nature, via the generous use of timber

How do you want to live in a space, and what do you imagine doing in it? Benni Allan, director of architecture and design practice EBBA, finds the answers to these questions more instructive than what a client has pinned to a moodboard. “If you have a lot of references to things you like visually, it doesn’t allow much flexibility through the creative process,” says the architect.

Benni appreciates feeling calm and being in nature, so he cloaked the floor, joinery and some of the walls in his flat in timber, primarily douglas fir. “I spent a lot of time in forests growing up, so I think subconsciously that’s something I’ve always come back to,” he says. The architect also raised the door frames to full height to create the illusion of space and maximise natural light. “In the morning, sunlight bounces off the timber and creates this incredible golden glow. It feels very warm.”

To encourage a sense of groundedness, the coffee table and some of the seating in the living area keep a low profile. “I grew up in Spain and have lived in China and Japan, and everyone has different experiences of what it means to sit,” explains Benni. “When you’re sitting on the ground next to people, you have a different kind of closeness, which I think is really special.”

Like many modest, contemporary flats, he has an open-plan living and kitchen area, “so I wanted to make sure that when I’m in the living space, I really feel like I’m nestled in and around the joinery and not as though the living room is in the kitchen.” Many of the appliances are concealed within the joinery, which serves the dual purpose of ensuring there are no visual distractions from the objects that bring him joy. It’s something he often does for clients, hiding TVs behind panels or artwork so they’re out of sight when they aren’t being used. “It’s important to have clutter-free spaces.”

Tech tucked out of view, attention Hayward and a pair of douglas fir speakers, one of which rests on a stainless-steel table designed by Olivia Bossy. “I want the house to be a space where I can showcase the work of friends and collaborators as well; a bit like a gallery,” he explains. “I really appreciate the idea of being able to show people’s art in the home.”

An unconventional idea, but one that makes complete sense for Benni. And that’s all that matters. “We live in a society where it’s almost dictated to us how we should use things, and how things should look,” he says. “No one ever stops to think, ‘Why do we do it that way?’”

