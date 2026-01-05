Hardworking and functional spaces deserve just as much consideration as any other room in your home

words Annie Button

In the quest for a perfectly styled home, it’s easy to focus all our attention on living rooms, bedrooms and kitchens while completely overlooking the functional spaces where we actually spend a significant portion of our daily lives. From garages to mudrooms and utility spaces; these hardworking spaces deserve just as much consideration as any other room in your home. Continue reading for some expert advice on how to inject some style into garages, laundry rooms, mudrooms, home offices and utility rooms.

Utility areas

Since these rooms need to fulfil various roles, you should make the most of the functional spaces you have by thinking vertically as well as horizontally. Airers that can be lowered and raised to the ceiling via a pulley, stacking appliances like fridges and freezers to maximise floor space and floor-to-ceiling cupboards that corral the clutter to keep it hidden from plain sight. Upgrading basic features like handles and light switches with high-end brass alternatives, or marble counters elevate a standard utility space into something luxurious and elegant.

Giving these functional spaces the attention they deserve helps you create a home that feels cohesive and thoughtfully designed from top to bottom, proving that style and function can coexist in every corner of your home.

Mudrooms

This room may be for muddy boots, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be beautiful. Built-in cubbies with personalised labels, a statement bench with hidden storage, and hooks that complement your home’s hardware can transform these transitional and functional spaces into something modern and chic.

Durable flooring in an interesting pattern or texture adds a unique visual element that’s intentional and design-focused, while still being practical. Cabinets can also be painted in wipeable finishes with soft colours for a soothing touch.

Laundry rooms

Pair chores with chic styling with a laundry room you’ll actually enjoy spending time in. Floating shelves coupled with attractive storage containers make laundry-focused functional spaces organised and easy to use, while colourful subway tile backsplashes behind sinks and machines make them easy to keep clean and tidy.

This is a room that isn’t seen by guests, but it can still be beautiful. A bold wallpaper in a colourful print or a geometric floor tile can make a striking impact and adds interest to what can otherwise be a drab area of the home.

Home offices

This is one of the more fun functional spaces to design as it blurs the line between practical and creative design. With remote and hybrid work a standard for many of us now, home offices can balance productivity with personal style. Create a home office that inspires creativity and focus by choosing sculptural lighting features, ergonomic furniture that doesn’t compromise on aesthetics and organisational systems that keep desk clutter at bay.

With a home office, you can be more playful with your design in ways you wouldn’t be able to if you had to commute to a company office every day. Think large art prints on the walls, fun decorative items on the shelves that inject personality into your décor, and an elaborate coffee machine for caffeine-fuelled breaks.

Garages

The garage is the perfect opportunity to experiment with design. From sleek storage systems that create a functional environment for working, exercising or creating to epoxy flooring that’s sleek and durable, garages are a blank canvas to play with colour and sculptural elements that you might not want to incorporate into your home’s interior décor.

When designing a garage, the last of our functional spaces on his list, start with the door itself. The latest GRP doors successfully replicate the look of real wood without the maintenance, making them a popular choice, while electric openers add a modern touch to a contemporary home. Another popular trend for garage doors is maximalism, adding bold colours and extravagant hardware that transform bland features into something impressive and eye-catching.

Not all functional spaces are for chores. Why not turn a neglected part of your home into a charming reading nook?