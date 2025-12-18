You’re sure to find the perfect foodie gift in our list of the most delicious products on sale in Scotland right now

curated by Mairi Mulhern

We’ve pulled together a list of foodie gifts for the culinary fanatics amongst you. Though mostly product recommendations (from Lind & Lime gin and the Café Cùil cookbook to Ocelot chocolate and Heriot Hott Sauce), we have also included some independent stores that we love — places filled with carefully curated artisan treats sourced mostly from Scotland, but some from abroad too. These are the ideal places to pop into for some last-minute stocking fillers and pressies. The one thing all our recommendations have in common is a commitment to excellence.

Continue scrolling for the ultimate Scottish foodie gift guide. Keep an eye out for kitchen essentials and recipe books from local culinary legends too!

Lannan Pantry

Where: 29 Hamilton Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh EH3 5BA

Newly opened Lannan Pantry is the best place to find foodie gifts in Edinburgh this Christmas. Shelves are stocked with a hand-picked selection of grocery staples and Lannan-branded homewares (linen aprons, organic cotton tote bags, jackets and tea towels) as well as locally-milled flour, handmade chocolate and rich chutneys made in East Lothian. Fresh croissants and bread are baked at Lannan Bakery next door and delivered by foot every morning.

Buy in-store and pre-order on the Lannan website

Products photographed, from left to right Lannan apron (buy in store), Domaine Gianchino wine (from £32), Heist Chocolate 70% Dark (£7.95), Barony Mill’s Orkney Beremeal 1.5kg bag (£6.70), Dodger’s Damson jam (£7.50), Croissants from Lannan Bakery next door (pay on the day)

Café Cùil Cookbook by Clare Coghill

Born and raised on the Isle of Skye, Clare Coghill is the powerhouse behind Café Cùil, a small but mighty award-winning café in Carbost known for its bold reimaginings of Scottish classics with inspiration from travels across the globe.

A champion of local, seasonal produce from across the Highlands and Islands, Clare’s cooking style is as honest and rooted as the landscape she grew up in. “This book is my love letter to home. I have been curating this book since I was wee. From growing up on the island and watching my mum cook, to travelling whenever I can to experience different cultures through their dishes, food is such a powerful storyteller. It’s for building community through food sharing, even if home is hundreds of miles away,” says Clare.

Buy on the Café Cùil website

Products photographed, from left to right Café Cùil Cookbook (£25). Inspired by the wild landscapes of the Isle of Skye, the Café Cùil cookbook features 85 delicious recipes from our award-winning head chef and founder, Clare Coghill

Isle of Harris Gin

Every bottle of Isle of Harris Gin, and the new whisky range, bears a paper seal with the distillery’s geographical coordinates – your guarantee of a truly Outer Hebridean gin, distilled in the Isle of Harris and nowhere else. The key local ingredient is Sugar Kelp seaweed, gathered sustainably by hand from local sea-lochs.

Get your hands on the ultimate foodie gift this year with the limited edition Hearach Single Malt Whisky (£65.50), a variation of which has been included in The Golden Globes ‘Ultimate Gift Bag’.

Isle of Harris Gin works with local makers across Scotland, including one of our homeware favourites: Bluebellgray. This year, they released a limited-edition, coastal-inspired blanket designed for outdoor escapes and island getaways. It’s the perfect gift for those who love food and love the great outdoors.

Buy on the Isle of Harris Gin website

Products photographed, from left to right Isle of Harris Gin gift edition (£48.50), The Hearach Oloroso Cask single malt whisky (£75.50), The Hearach single malt whisky (£65.50), Isle of Harris x Blubellgray outdoor blanket (£95)

Elliott’s

Where: 27 Sciennes Road, Edinburgh EH9 1NX

Created by food writer Jess Elliott Dennison, Elliott’s celebrates simple cooking and life in the kitchen. Elliott’s Studio, a green-fronted tenement building on Sciennes Road in Edinburgh, is an extension of Jess’s home and where she cooks, writes recipes and teaches.

Jess’s work is inspired by the produce, colours, textures and rituals that each season brings. She explores natural materials, heritage craftsmanship and collaboration with like-minded artists in a pleasing range for the kitchen and home.

Buy in-store and on the Elliott’s website

Products photographed, from left to right Pallares Solsona boxwood knife (from £24), Weekend Recipes cookbook (£23.50), Jess Elliott Dennison’s Midweek Recipes cookbook (£23.50), Cara Guthrie jug (£65), Elliot’s Christmas marmalade (£7.50), Tweeside honey (£7.50), Double oven glove (£15.50)

Lind & Lime Gin

With juniper at its core, and a crisp refreshing citrus character, this multi award-winning benchmark London dry gin is fully organic and plastic free. Best of all? Lind & Lime is made in Scotland by the Port of Leith Distillery in partnership with Muckle Brig and Leith Bond.

The White Strawberry Negroni is a real treat — and a unique foodie gift. This bottled cocktail is based on the signature serve at UK Top 50 cocktail bar Hey Palu. The vibrant Negroni pre-mixed cocktail brings a new aperitivo style of drinking to the Scottish scene.

For stocking fillers: the Lind & Lime Gin candle is crisp and refreshing, as is the organic, eco-friendly soap bar made in collaboration with famous Scottish soap brand Dook.

Buy on the Lind & Lime website

Products photographed, from left to right Lind & Lime organic gin (£38.50), Furoshiki gift wrap (£42), Lind & Lime x Hey Palu White Strawberry Negroni bottled cocktail (£29.50), Lind & Lime candle (£30), Lind & Lime x Dook soap (£12), Lind & Lime cracker (£7.50), Lind & Lime gift voucher (£30)

Twelve Triangles

Where: Flagship: 9 Comely Bank Road, Edinburgh EH4 1DR / Others: find here

Twelves Triangles is a bakery guided by a simple principle: “simple things made well.” The team bake with purpose, to nourish the communities around their multiple artisan bakeries across Edinburgh and the Scottish Borders, and to support the people and places behind the ingredients they use.

What began with a tiny team in one small shop — working seven days a week to produce just a handful of breads and pastries — has grown into something much bigger. The Twelve Triangles stores now accumulatively receive several tons of flour each week! Find your nearest bakery here.

The Kitchen Table cookbook makes for a lovely foodie gift this Christmas, packed with delicious sharing recipes; some sweet, some savoury, some challenging and some quick-and-easy that the whole family can enjoy.

Buy in-store and on the Twelve Triangles website

Products photographed, from left to right Kitchen Table recipe book published by HarperCollins (£20), Spiced Plum Jam (£7.50), Whey Caramel (£6.50), Chilli Jam (£5.75), bag of Jamaretti (£9), bag of Croissant Biscotti (£5.95)

Heriot Hott Sauce

Interest in this small business is heating up, so be sure to buy your loved ones a foodie gift before everyone else catches on! Heriot Hott is an Edinburgh-based hot sauce business that aims to deliver deliciously diverse vegan hot sauces to the Scottish masses. All sauces are made by hand using local ingredients in the ‘Professor’s Laboratory‘. “At Heriot Hott we are passionate about the planet, that’s why all of our sauces are vegan and their ingredients grow close to home, so that you can enjoy them while we reduce our carbon footprint,” says the founder. Buy on the Heriot Hott website Products photographed, from left to right Yellow Habanero sweet chilli sauce (£7), Mango, Chipotle and Lime hot sauce (£6.50), Sabuckthorn siracha (£6.50), Rum and Coke BBQ sauce (£7), Charred peach, Scotch Bonnet and Spiced Rum hot sauce (£6.50)

The Mercat

Where: The Cross, Culross KY12 8HT

The Mercat opened earlier this year and continues to go from strength to strength. This unfussy but tastefully designed café also acts as a provisions and homeware store. Set on cobblestone roads near Mercat Cross in Fife, the space was originally a butcher’s shop. Now, it is the ideal place to go raking for some foodie gifts that don’t just look good but perform well too. From cutlery sets and culinary calendars to handmade preserves and herb pots – there’s something for every kind of foodie here.

Buy in-store and on The Mercat website

Products photographed, from left to right Studio Forest’s produce calendar (£25), Sabre Paris’s four-piece dining set (£65), Falcon’s drinking set (from £74), Honest Toil’s unfiltered extra virgin olive oil (£17), Paige Mitchell’s Frilly plant pot and saucer (£32), Juno’s Birthday Cake jam (£7.50)

Wester Rum

Wester is Glasgow’s first rum maker in over three centuries. You might think that gives the small team plenty to shout about, but they don’t believe in fanfare. Don’t get it twisted — this eclectic range of rum (chocolate orange or banana rum, anyone?) is worth shouting about. And definitely worth making your next foodie gift purchase.

Wester has been distilling and blending in Glasgow’s industrial heartland since 2018. But being surrounded by history doesn’t mean they do things the old-fashioned way. Instead, Wester likes to put a modern twist on the traditional. Bucking the trend and being bold. Respecting the past but moving forward. Making new rules, not following the old school.

Buy on the Wester Rum website

Products photographed, from left to right Chocolate Orange rum (from £16), Fig rum (from £16), Sherry Cask rum (from £16), Winter Spiced rum (from £16)

Ocelot Chocolate

This is maybe the easiest foodie gift buy on this list, ideal as part of a Christmas bundle or for packing into a stocking. Dundee-based Ocelot was founded in 2013 and over a decade later is celebrated for its creative flavours and stylish approach to packaging. “Inspired by our mutual passion for fine food, we went on a culinary journey that took us cooking around Europe, and culminated in us forming a craft chocolate company: something we felt would perfectly express our obsession with both fine food, and beautiful design,” say founders Ish and Matt. Ish actually designs all of the packaging herself.

The range of rich chocolate has expanded into drinking chocolate, both of which make for a wonderful foodie gift.

Buy on the Ocelot website

Products photographed, from left to right Classics bundle (Leon Olive Oil, Femme, Blood Orange, Sea Salt) (£8.90), Cinnamon Swirl bar (£6.99), Buckwheat bar (£6.99), Blood Orange drinking chocolate (£13.95)