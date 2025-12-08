Oh, the weather outside is frightful, so we’re escaping into the warm fantasy of these swanky stays

interview Miriam Methuen-Jones

Start writing your summer bucket list now. And make sure one of these beautiful design-led hotels makes the final cut.

The historic experience: The Xara Palace

What: A five-star boutique holiday in the Mediterranean

Where: Malta

The first destination in our list of heavenly design-led hotels can be found in the ancient walled city of Mdina, in the centre of Malta. The building is a beautifully restored 17th-century palazzo, boasting panoramic views of the countryside. Mdina is a fantastic choice for a spot of sightseeing (St Paul’s Cathedral, the ruins of a Roman-era house, tea gardens, museums) but there’s plenty to do in the five-star hotel too. Splurge on a suite and you might find yourself whiling away the hours in the terrace jacuzzi, or leaning against the restored antique headboard with a good book.

Visit The Xara Palace website | Follow The Xara Palace on Instagram

The island retreat: Hotel Rural Sant Ignasi

What: An 18th-century aristocratic estate turned luxury hotel

Where: Menorca

This is one of our favourite design-led hotels in Spain. Leave the beaches to the package holidaymakers and venture instead into Menorca’s green rural interior: the Sant Ignasi is an 18th-century former aristocratic estate, surrounded by ancient forest, its rooms kitted out with natural materials and soothing tones that encourage you to slow down.

The restaurant, Smoix, focuses on seasonal produce with a Mediterranean slant.

Wellness is at the forefront of the activities on offer: play tennis or take a yoga class in the forest, then enjoy a massage beneath the trees or in the privacy of your own room. Of course, there’s also a peaceful pool to submerge yourself in at the end of a long day.

Itchy feet? The hotel organises tours around the island, some on horseback or by bike, some focused on local food and the people who produce it.

Visit the Hotel Rural Sant Ignasi website | Follow Hotel Rural Sant Ignasi on Instagram

The wellness resort: Boho Club

What: A boutique resort in Marbella for those with a bohemian spirit

Where: Spain

We can all agree that hearing “I need a holiday from my holiday!” is infuriating. But sometimes it’s just a fact. Cram too much in and you’ll be back at your desk with heavy eyelids despite the time away. Holiday at Marbella’s Boho Club Hotel, however, and you’ve done something wrong if you come home stressed. This place has it all.

The treatments list is packed with herbal detox wraps, anti-ageing facials and steam showers. There are fitness classes (including yoga and self-defence), meditation and mindfulness sessions, sound healing workshops and psychedelic breathwork classes.

Top of our to-do list of these design-led hotels is the Boho Club’s De-stress Retreat, a three-day escape designed to ‘reduce cortisol levels, restore balance and reconnect with your inner peace.’

A long weekend of holistic therapies and tailored yoga practice all while the Marbella sun kisses your skin – what’s not to love? There’s also has the expected trappings, including an outdoor pool, decadent rooms and a selection of eateries.

Visit the Boho Club website | Follow Boho Club on Instagram

The gourmand’s gateway: The Woodward

What: Geneva’s most exclusive events destination with a photogenic lakeside location, gracious post-Haussmann facade and Michelin-starred cuisine

Where: Geneva, Switzerland

Geneva’s only two-Michelin Star restaurant, L’Atelier Robuchon, is in the landmark Woodward hotel, where lauded French chef Olivier Jean is responsible for creating an interactive, sensory dining experience. Expect to taste Asian influences among the modern French dishes, all propped up by the freshest local produce. Not something you find every day at other design-led hotels in Europe.

Elsewhere in this swanky, all-suite hotel is Le Jardinier, an indoor-outdoor restaurant with sweeping views of Lake Geneva, where ‘seasonal bounty’ is the name of the game. Bar 37 provides creative small bites and innovative cocktails for those seeking a more relaxed feel.

Visit The Woodward website | Follow The Woodward on Instagram

The Alpine design haven: Schloss Fürstenau

What: A 12th-century castle in a cobbled town in eastern Switzerland with nine stylish guest rooms and a Michelin-starred restaurant

Where: Fürstenau, Switzerland

Schloss Schauenstein is a 12th-century castle in the little cobbled town of Fürstenau in eastern Switzerland, with nine stylish guest rooms and a Michelin-starred restaurant.

The interiors have been renovated by Danish design studio Space Copenhagen in a sublime palette of natural materials that complements the castle’s medieval heritage. The dining room is a vision in oak and stone, while the tranquil bedrooms are done out in earthy colours – forest green, burnt orange, soft neutrals – creating pockets of warmth within the old stone walls. The furniture is an inviting mix of Italian design classics (check out the Camaleonda sofa, above), Scandi modernism and well-chosen antiques, and there’s even a large garden and outdoor pool.

Visit the Schloss Fürstenau website | Follow Schloss Fürstenau on Instagram

The new kid on the block: The Hoxton Dublin

What: Stylish mid-century modern living with two restaurants in the heart of the city

Where: Ireland

After launching in Edinburgh this summer, The Hoxton’s line of design-led hotels is now opening in Dublin. It’s in a landmark red-brick building on Exchequer Street (the old Central Hotel), which has been fully refurbished, as has the old hotel’s much-loved Library Bar; grab one of the comfortable armchairs in this atmospheric spot and curl up in front of the roaring fire with a Guinness in hand.

There are two restaurants at the Dublin spot: Cantina Valentina serves up playful Peruvian-inspired dishes, while Dollars does double-duty as a sandwich shop and wine bar.

As for the bedrooms, they are tricked out in trademark Hox style: think contemporary art, graphic headboards, maroon tiles and unusual shapes.

Visit The Hoxton Dublin website | Follow The Hoxton Dublin on Instagram

The forest fantasy: Jeanne & The Forest

What: A four-star hotel in Chantilly with Codage Paris spa, swimming pool and gourmet restaurant

Where: Château de Montvillargenne, near Paris, France

Château Jeanne & The Forest is a four-star hotel deep in the famous Chantilly forest, just to the north of Paris. It’s a majestic building, with over a hundred rooms and suites, all individually designed. Sweeping staircases, oak panelling and gilded antiques all contribute to the fairytale feel at this hotel. There are several impressive restaurants on site, but why not order a breakfast basket to enjoy out in the verdant grounds?

Visit the Jeanne & The Forest website | Follow Jeanne & The Forest on Instagram

The Eastern retreat: Gôra Kadan

What: A rural Japanese retreat with traditional architecture and contemporary living at its heart

Where: Japan

Experience contemporary Japanese design with a healthy dose of tradition thrown in at Gôra Kadan, the former retreat of the imperial family in the stunning Hakone National Park.

Now one of few design-led hotels in the area, it has bedrooms that are elegantly simple, and some suites have private gardens complete with open-air stone baths.

The spa takes advantage of the local hot springs and there’s also a heated swimming pool to splash about in. Shiatsu massage, artisanal sushi and seasonal kaiseki cuisine are all options too.

Visit the Gôra Kadan website | Follow Gôra Kadan on Instagram

Looking for some design-led hotels a little closer to home? Try Glen Dye in the Cairngorms, where luxury and nature intertwine.