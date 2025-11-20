Introducing Smeg’s brand-new range of sustainable water bottles

The Italian design giant is taking its signature style beyond the kitchen with a brand-new range of water bottles

On shelves from 17th November 2025, Smeg’s Clima and Urban anti-odour water bottles mark an exciting step in the brand’s journey beyond the home, combining considered craftsmanship with on-the-go convenience. Unmistakably Smeg, the bottles were designed and produced in collaboration with Bologna-based hydration innovators 24Bottles who believe good-looking bottles are the most accessible lever to convince people to adopt healthier, more sustainable behaviours and lifestyles. 100% BPA-free and odour-resistant, both the Clima and Urban designs are sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic bottles — again, a great option for those wanting to make conscious choices without compromising on design.

In true Smeg fashion, the bottles are available in a selection of eye-catching colours. The Clima comes in a rainbow of white, pink, red, green, blue, cream or black. The Urban offers a more refined colour palette of white, red, cream or black. Whether you’re a long-time Smeg devotee or new to the brand; whether you’re a minimalist, a colour lover or a monochrome enthusiast; there’s a bottle to match your mood, your kitchen and even your iconic Smeg fridge.

Using thermal technology and sleek design, the Italian kitchen giant has created innovative water bottles that not only look good but perform well. Both designs are crafted from high-quality stainless steel with a leak-proof lid featuring a silicone gasket, ensuring durability and reliability while on the move. Gone are the days of disastrous leaking and slightly stale pongs…

The Smeg Clima bottle

The Clima Bottle is double-walled and insulated to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 so are compatible with everything for ice coffee and Americanos to herbal teas on warming soups.

The Smeg Urban bottle

The Urban Bottle, while not thermal, offers the same sleek design in a lighter, single-wall format with extra capacity, making it ideal for staying hydrated during longer outings or busy office days.

Lightweight, portable and built to last, they’re the perfect companion for a fast-paced lifestyle — and a smart step towards reducing waste while still enjoying life’s little luxuries.

Smeg’s collaboration with 24Bottles reinforces the brand’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, marrying Italian craftsmanship with forward-thinking innovation.

Available in the UK from 17th November, the Smeg Clima and Urban bottles will retail at £39.95. You can get your hands on one by visiting the Smeg webiste or dropping into Smeg’s London flagship store and select stockists.

