WIN an overnight stay with spa, breakfast and afternoon tea at W Edinburgh

Enter for the chance to stay at Scotland’s Hotel of the Year: W Edinburgh

This post was written in partnership with W Hotels

Named Scottish Hotel of the Year 2025, W Edinburgh has cemented its place as one of the capital’s most striking destinations. Located in the heart of the St James Quarter, it brings together visionary design, panoramic views and destination dining, all with a playful twist on Scottish culture.

One winner and their guest will enjoy an overnight stay in a Deluxe Suite with breakfast. The suite combines contemporary style with subtle nods to Scotland’s landscape, while the hotel itself offers an excellent base that places Edinburgh’s historic Old Town, George Street and Calton Hill all within easy reach.

The prize also includes exclusive use of the AWAY Spa’s Elements Suite for one hour, offering a private thermal journey designed for complete relaxation. Dining is a highlight too. Champagne Afternoon Tea at SUSHISAMBA Edinburgh pairs a playful twist on tradition with dramatic rooftop views, while cocktails and nibbles at Joao’s Place bring the day to a stylish close.

Terms & Conditions

Two adults sharing a Deluxe Suite with breakfast. Reservations for suite, spa and restaurants are subject to availability and must be booked at least 72 hours in advance. Valid Sunday – Thursday from 1st December 2025 to 28th May 2026, excluding 24th December to 1st January inclusive. Non-transferable, no cash alternative. Breakfast: a fully inclusive a la carte breakfast; order whatever you like. Dinner: one cocktail per person and up to four dishes in total to share. Afternoon tea: the Champagne Afternoon Tea includes one glass of champagne per person and a selection of tea and coffee: Afternoon Tea in Edinburgh | SUSHISAMBA Edinburgh. Spa: access to the private mini-spa suite with a sauna, shower and jacuzzi. No treatments included. One hour exclusive use for two people. More details about the AWAY spa: Spa Facilities Edinburgh | W Edinburgh AWAY Spa

H&IS editor Catherine Coyle said that glamour and style take centre stage in this award-winning luxurious hotel in the capital’s St James Quarter. Read about her visit below.