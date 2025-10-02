Interior design trends that work smarter not harder

Careful planning and purposeful zoning are the answer for chic, multifunctional spaces

If your living room needs to work double (or triple) duty, you might be struggling to make it look and feel cohesive. Start by taking stock of which functions the room serves: is it a place to watch a new release as well as a home office? A playroom and a hobby centre? A guest room or a spot to eat dinner? All of these? Once you know what you want the room to do, you can get to work making it a reality.

“If you have a large space, zoning it will help to divide it up aesthetically,” says interior designer Joelle Reid. “The easiest way to do this is with floor finishes and wall colours, but the other option is via different lighting circuits that let you illuminate certain areas and dim or switch off others. Floor sockets can be helpful here, as they allow lamps to be placed in the middle of the room. You could also consider ceiling-mounted tracking to create zones by adding drops of curtain or acoustic panelling.” The Edinburgh designer suggests taking a look at Airflake for examples of hanging room-dividers that also dampen sound.

And if your room isn’t that big, Jo Lane, interior designer at See Your Place, has ideas. “You might instinctively think of multifunctional furniture, especially if square footage is limited – for example, a pull-down wall desk that can be stowed away when not in use,” she says. “But, in my experience, these pieces are rarely used as intended – it’s impractical to keep clearing a desk to fold it away. My advice is to design your layout intentionally from the outset. Take the time to consider the flow of the room and prioritise the functions that matter most. It is far better to have a simple and beautiful dining table that also works as a desk than to compromise your design by shoehorning in unnecessary items.”

Jack Simpson at Nomad Developments believes a cohesive palette will keep the room feeling calm. “A tonal rug can anchor a lounge area and a pendant above a desk gives the workspace clarity,” he says. “Built-in banquettes or low cabinets will subtly define zones while providing extra seats or storage.”

Clever storage is imperative for a space that wears many hats. “Invest in fitted furniture,” suggests Alex Bayfield of cabinetmaker Strachan. “Freestanding pieces simply won’t cut it in awkward spaces or rooms with architectural quirks. We’re seeing an uptick in bespoke built-in solutions for smaller spaces: over-door shelves, understairs cabinetry and multifunctional furniture like wall beds and hidden work stations. The focus is on elevated practicality.”

Need more living room design inspiration? Read below.