Hugo Burge’s ‘home for makers and creators’ is a triumph of nature

Hugo Burge’s dream was to construct a ‘home for makers and creators’. We’re lucky that his vision included a bountiful walled garden, filled with colour

The Marchmont estate near Duns in the Borders is best known for the fine work of Hugo Burge, a passionate entrepreneur and lover of art. Since his death in 2023, the Hugo Burge Foundation has continued to build upon his legacy, welcoming creatives to the estate for workshops and residencies, and simply for inspiration. The estate’s historic walled garden is usually only accessed via pre-booked tours, workshops and open days (and for this summer’s Scotland’s Gardens Scheme), but head gardener Toby Loveday is more than happy to chat about his work here.

He came on board in 2021, having previously worked for the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland at their private residence, and, before that, for the National Trust for Scotland for 16 years. “I’m used to having a lot on my plate,” he says with a laugh. “A big part of the attraction to the role here was the infectious enthusiasm that Hugo himself had for the place. It was a great opportunity, working with someone who had such a vision. He wanted to create, but also to share the design and build process with the people around him. He saw potential in people and allowed them to work with him to develop that potential. That was something I noticed right from the beginning.”

Before Hugo Burge took on the garden, it had been simplified to make it easier to maintain. Much of it had been grassed over, and many of the fruit trees and hedges were removed. “I’ve been working to bring back the plant content,” says Toby. “It’s not the same as what would have been grown here traditionally [the walled garden was established in the mid-18th century], but we certainly have a new collection of plants which is expanding year on year.”

The walled garden balances natural soft features, like wildflower meadows, with a more structured series of beds and borders. “The Venus border is particularly eye-catching: a big, traditional herbaceous border filled with blues and purples. We’ve also recently developed a new cut-flower bed which we use for workshops through the summer.”

There’s a newly developed kitchen garden on site too, which grows produce for Duns Fair Share, a local community larder. “That’s the bit I could probably talk about for hours and hours,” smiles Toby.

“It was part of a conversation I had with Hugo about how we could improve the space, and he thought it was an important central feature for the garden. Thanks to the great team we have here at the moment, we’ve been able to see the plan to fruition in the two years since he passed away. We’ve increased the size of the productive space, but also used the borders for traditional kitchen garden plants: herbs, fruits and as much different seasonal colour as possible.”

The glasshouses are another of the garden’s principal features. Before their renovation (between 2018 and 2022), these structures were missing most of their glass, and nothing was growing there. “There was one remnant of a fig tree but no plants left. Everything had to be refinished,” Toby says.

