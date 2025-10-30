H&IS curates: 8 of Scotland’s best artists and galleries

Looking to add character to your home? H&IS has curated a list of some of the best artists and galleries in Scotland to help you find captivating pieces that reflect your personality

This post contains paid-for content

We have compiled a list of some of Scotland’s finest artists and galleries to watch out for in winter 2025, from inner city studios to painters based in the Highlands. The artists below made it onto this list because of their attention to detail and ability to transform everyday scenes into colourful, impactful pieces that bring character to the home. The galleries were selected because of their steadfast commitment to platforming some of Scotland’s most talented artists in curated environments that let the artwork do the talking.

Scroll through our list to find your new favourite artists and learn where you can purchase their work.

Davy Brown

What: Contemporary artist inspired by Scotland’s vibrant and beautiful landscapes.

Where: Davy exhibits in leading galleries throughout the UK and sells his work internationally through his website.

For over 50 years, the Glasgow School of Art graduate has built up a following who admire his passion and skill for bringing Scotland’s coastlines, harbours and hills into their homes. His work not only reflects a lifelong love of painting but also the influence of British masters who shaped his journey. Now celebrating his 75th year, Davy is marking the occasion with exhibitions and collaborations across the UK. Explore his latest collection, purchase artwork or commission a bespoke piece directly through his website.

e: contact@davybrown.com

Visit the Davy Brown website | Follow Davy Brown on Instagram | Follow Davy Brown on Facebook

Alice Clayart

What: Clay sculptures inspired by nature and wildlife across the globe.

Where: Scotland-based studio, with online purchases only

From handmade platters, dishes and bowls to truly original and bespoke animal sculptures, all pieces by Alice Clayart are inspired by nature and created with a variety of natural and organic materials.

Creation operates on a commission basis and can be purchased online from the Into The Mystic Handmade Emporium website. How it works: simply browse the shop and either click to buy, or contact the team to arrange a consultation. With your thoughts and ideas, they can create your statement piece.

t: 07969309358

e: aliceclayart@gmail.com

Visit the Alice Clayart website | Follow Alice Clayart on Instagram | Follow Alice Clayart on Facebook | Follow Alice Clayart on TikTok

Ballater Gallery

What: Representing many of Scotland’s leading artists, the gallery offers an inspiring mix of paintings, sculpture and ceramics.

Where: 46 Bridge Street, Ballater AB35 5QD

Nestled in the heart of Royal Deeside, Ballater Gallery showcases an exceptional collection of contemporary Scottish art. Representing many of Scotland’s leading artists, the gallery offers an inspiring mix of paintings, sculpture and ceramics that capture the beauty, character and spirit of our landscape and culture.

Whether visiting in person or exploring online, you’ll find carefully curated exhibitions and a warm, personal approach that reflects a passion for connecting people with art that they truly love.

t: 01339 755 444

e: info@ballatergallery.co.uk

Visit the Ballater Gallery website | Follow Ballater Gallery on Instagram | Follow Ballater Gallery on Facebook | Watch Ballater Gallery on YouTube

Edit Aberdeen

What: Independent lifestyle store celebrating makers from North-east Scotland.

Where: Unit 11 Bon accord centre, Aberdeen

Edit is an independent lifestyle store celebrating designers, artists and makers from North East Scotland. Each piece in Edit has been made with care, love and craftsmanship and gives you a chance to purchase a variety of bespoke and handmade goods, including ceramics, jewellery, prints, textiles and so much more.

The space is as much a piece of art as the work that lines its walls. Bright colours and abstract blocks are used to zone the shop floor, creating pathways between products that allow for a fluid shopping experience. Though vibrant, Edit is an unfussy and welcoming store that facilitates art in every form, from the smallest homewares to the most intricate textiles – every piece has room to breathe.

Opening times

11am – 3pm Tuesday – Friday

Saturday 10am – 5pm

Hours are subject to seasonal change, please check edit’s social media for updates.

Visit the Edit Aberdeen website | Follow Edit Aberdeen on Instagram

The Glasgow Gallery

What: An independent contemporary art gallery located on Bath Street in the centre of Glasgow.

Where: 182 Bath Street, Glasgow G2 4HG

The Glasgow Gallery believes that art is for everyone, and its aim is to make art as accessible as possible. The gallery has created a comfortable, approachable and inviting space to view, appreciate and find the art you love. The place has three spacious rooms showcasing the best of Scottish contemporary art, pairing and styling original paintings perfectly with beautifully sculptured glass, ceramic or wooden items and jewellery.

Whether you are looking for your first piece of art to start your collection or the perfect gift for someone else — or if you’re comfortable with what you like — the team’s passion is to help you find the right piece of art for your budget, space and style.

t: 0141 333 1991

e: info@glasgowgallery.co.uk

Visit The Glasgow Gallery website | Follow The Glasgow Gallery on Instagram | Follow The Glasgow Gallery on Facebook

The Perthshire Gallery

What: A haven of beautiful things, showing everything from paintings, ceramics and jewellery to sculpture, print-making and textiles.

Where: 14 Bonnethill Road Pitlochry, Perthshire PH16 5BS

The Perthshire Gallery celebrates its first birthday this October. It has been a whirlwind year for the team and they are proud of the artists and clients who continue to support and supply them with some of the best art in Scotland.

The Perthshire Gallery offers seasonal group shows and a programme of artist talks. On show is a carefully curated selection of paintings, ceramics, jewellery, sculpture, print-making and textiles. A customer recently described the gallery as, “A haven of beautiful things.”

“We have a bias towards Perthshire,” says gallery director, Jennifer Wheatley, who loves art in all its forms and the Perthshire landscape too… “Many of our artists are local but we pull artists and makers from across Scotland and guest artists from further afield feature each season too,” she explains.

t: 01796 635 044

e: info@perthshiregallery.com

events@perthshiregallery.com

Visit The Perthshire Gallery website | Follow The Perthshire Gallery on Instagram | Follow The Perthshire Gallery on Facebook

The Milton Art Gallery

What: A changing collection of original paintings from mainly Scottish artists alongside a wide range of prints, sculpture, ceramics and jewellery.

Where: Milton of Crathes, Banchory, Aberdeenshire AB31 5QH

Situated in a stunning riverside setting in Royal Deeside, a short walk from Crathes Castle and a restaurant on site, The Milton Gallery is a welcoming place to enjoy art. Since 1979, the gallery has supported Scottish artists and contemporary makers, exhibiting paintings, contemporary sculpture, jewellery, ceramics, glass and artisan furniture. “Our passionate team, with deep roots in the art world, are always on hand to offer friendly advice and guidance,” says Kareen Blyth of The Milton Art Gallery.

The Milton Gallery is also part of the Own Art Scheme and offer a mix of original artwork and handmade pieces designed to inspire every taste and budget. An exhibition programme runs throughout the year, so every visit offers something new.

t: 01330844664

e: info@miltonart.com

Visit The Milton Art Gallery website | Follow The Milton Gallery on Instagram | Follow The Milton Art Gallery on Facebook

Edinburgh Art Shop

What: Art supply shop offering an array of art supplies for all levels as well as gift vouchers, local artist prints, and gift cards for larger brands.

Where: 129 Lauriston Place, Tollcross, Edinburgh EH3 9JN

Edinburgh Art Shop is stuffed with art and craft supplies for all abilities and specialisms. Based in the heart of the capital city, in Tollcross, it is only a few minutes walk from the Edinburgh College of Art, the beautiful Meadows, and a 12 minute walk from Edinburgh Castle.

Edinburgh Art Shop is celebrating its 13th birthday with discounts and competitions you can enter through its social media platforms. Keep an eye out for regular give aways there, too. Open seven days, Monday to Saturday from 10am – 6pm and on Sundays from 1pm – 5pm (varies during the festive period). Shop online if you can’t make it into the store. All links below.

e: info@edinburghartshop.co.uk

Visit the Edinburgh Art Shop website | Follow Edinburgh Art Shop on Instagram | Follow Edinburgh Art Shop on Facebook