Architecture profile: Michael Sofia Architecture

Get to know Sofia, the up-and-coming architect behind Michael Sofia Architecture

Michael Sofia Architecture is a premier architectural firm based in Scotland that specialises in innovative design and sustainable building practices. In this architecture profile, you will find everything you need to know about this promising young architect. Founder Sofia Michael is working on some very special projects as we speak — she is one to watch!

What Michael Sofia Architecture does

What: Architecture and construction services for domestic properties across Scotland

Where: Based in Glasgow, working on local and national projects since 2021

The Michael Sofia Architecture ethos is to design homes as sanctuaries; spaces of comfort, calm and connection. The practice’s work favours timeless over trendy, grounded in ethical practice, fine craftsmanship and a deep respect for nature. Every detail matters — and so every home feels personal.

“I have three meaningful practices to work from,” says founder and architect Sofia. “Firstly, I focus on meaningful architecture: design rooted in calm, clarity and timeless, avoiding trends in favour of enduring beauty and purpose. Integrity in practice is next: a commitment to honesty, ethics and respect in all aspects of work, from design decisions to professional relationships. And finally, connection to nature: creating designs that honour and integrate with their surroundings, using natural materials and passive design principles to foster well-being.”

About Sofia Michael

Sofia has worked in several practices where affordable and community architecture is the predominant work type, including remote projects for local people in the highlands and islands, namely Skye, Arran and Islay. She specialises in 2D / 3D AutoCAD draughting as well as Twinmotion graphics and REVIT drawing. In previous roles, she has been celebrated for her attention to detail and commitment to giving clients beautiful homes that work for their budget.

