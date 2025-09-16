A buzzy event at Gosford House kicked off a whisky launch from One Cask at a Time

Whisky lovers converged at the magnificent Gosford House in East Lothian to celebrate the launch of a new single cask malt whisky collection from independent whisky bottler, One Cask at a Time

On Thursday 4th September, Gosford House (a neoclassical estate that was one of architect Robert Adam’s final designs) opened its doors for a whisky-themed night of decadence. One Cask at a Time’s debut collection of six cask strength whiskies included a Highland Park 27-year-old and an Aultmore 33-year-old. On the night, tastings were hosted by whisky specialist Alwynne Gwilt. But don’t worry if you don’t have an expert on hand, each bottle comes with integrated contactless technology which allows you to read about the whisky with just a tap of your phone.

“Only casks of exceptional quality have been chosen for bottling under the One Cask at a Time label,” says Russell Bradley, head of brand development. “Each one has been hand-selected for its unique qualities – bottling a moment in time to share with the world.”

The collection is made up of three ranges, appropriately named: Chronograph, Pendulum and Grandfather, each a celebration of time and its impact on the transformation of whisky. The Chronograph series is the most accessible of the three, with lower price points and lighter, fruity notes (Ben Nevis 2012, Glentauchers 2009). For the real connoisseurs, the Grandfather series presents luxurious, complicated tastes in hand-crafted oak cases (Aultmore 1990, Ledaig 1993, Highland Park 1996). The Pendulum series is a middle ground, with deeper palates and contemporary packaging (Auchentoshan 1998).

Towards the end of the evening, blind taste tests took place to allow guests to choose between two mystery whiskies and decide on the next release in the Pendulum series. The winner? A 2010 Jura in an Oloroso sherry cask (which just so happened to get this writer’s vote) that should be added to the collection in January 2026.

Exploring the magnificent Gosford House and its extensive art collection might have been entertainment enough, but attendees were also greeted with live jazz music from Niki King in the picture gallery and a performance from the Olivier-award-winning dancer Theophilus O. Bailey in the grand marble hall. A variety of custom cocktails were circulated throughout the night, each featuring one of the new launches.

“I’ve worked in the world of whisky for over ten years now,” says Russell. “This event launch was special. Personally, I’m very proud of how it all came together on the night. We’re already looking ahead to other, smaller events. Expect to see things like food pairings and more intimate whisky tastings.”

The bottlers also partnered with Bonhams and Walker Slater to allow guests an exclusive pre-auction preview of some luxurious watches, plus a chance to explore a curated collection of tailored pieces and accessories. A bespoke Walker Slater scarf was included in the individual gift boxes, as well as whisky samples for guests to enjoy at home.

If the launch is anything to go by, One Cask at a Time means serious business. If you’re a fan of whisky, this is a brand to keep your eye on.

